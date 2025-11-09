Politician Ned Nwoko has become a trending topic on social media after an alleged audio recording surfaced online

The leaked audio was released by Lawrence, aka Swezzy, the elder brother of actress Regina Daniels

In the recording, a voice alleged to be Ned Nwoko’s is heard admitting to hitting his wife, Regina, during a heated exchange with Lawrence

Lawrence, aka Swezzy, Regina Daniels' elder brother, has revealed audio in which Ned Nwoko admits to slapping the actress.

Following Ned's statement, in which he denied maltreating the actress and blamed her brothers for aiding her drug addiction, her brother, Swezzy, produced an audio that contradicted the politician.

In the audio, the lawmaker admitted to slapping the popular actress and defended his conduct.

The recording has since caused backlash on social media.

"You've lived in the UK for years, you know you cannot go to court in the UK and tell the court, 'I slapped her two times'. You can't say that," Lawrence said.

"I'll say that," the voice alleged to be Ned's responds.

"No," Lawrence insists. "You won't say that, in the UK here?"

"I will say that anywhere," the voice purported to be Ned's brags.

"In the UK?" Lawrence asks. "Oh yes," the voice replies. "Let me tell you, I will slap... if my wife does something..."

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko’s alleged audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

one.day.away said:

"So it’s okay for Ned to defame other individuals with no evidence and accuse them of being drug suppliers to his wife and so on or even mention Uche Montana, a hard-working young lady? He can defame and cyber bully others but he no wan collect too?"

kay.mbuyazi said:

"Other blogs won’t post this one😂like Tunde? VDM? It’s like they were paid by Ned!"

prettypreciousoffical said:

"Ned is just lying about everything, marriage is it by force again ? I wish I can do something to help Gina, thank God man no be God 😢😢."

ore1582 said:

"Old man is so aggressive... Even on phone call.... Goodness Lord... Listening to this makes me cringe 😢😢."

black_untold_stories said:

"You all see appearance verses reality? Did you guys hear that rage on his voice? VDM say he sounded cool. Lmao."

favourmiller6 said:

"I am not in support of anyone but in the UK ned you can't say that even the royal house can't the prime minister can't say it publicly by now ned would have been suspended."

gwenshuga1 said:

"This is not admittance tho, in court he can saying they are just having a conversation and he said “If”. Make Una keep Una evidences intact posting it will make it watery."

com4th.pinky said:

"Hmmmm, didn't really see the proof here in this audio. You used a conditional statement. Plus court will not accept audio recording of someone without their consent. It will be deemed that the response was engineered because you had premeditated to record and as such kept your own side of the conversation clean."

aaijay_presh

"Kudos to every brother that protects their sisters 👏."

mrs_clems said:

"Normally if it in Uk he is longer a law maker that one for sure."

urchison57 said:

"Any angle. I no support man to beat woman."

kimtheodore_kimmakeup12 said:

"In the UK, everyone is subject to the law, regardless of their status, old man. Here, domestic violence, such as hitting your partner, is strictly forbidden. The UK operates under a different set of legal standards compared to Nigeria."

iamkiinah said:

"But let’s be honest can a clear eyes sleep with that man."

gideon_chiinedu said:

"The only smart person in the family 👏."

josy14_2021 said:

"This man needs to be arrested and jailed."

lawmanmobis said:

"Na who woman never do something dey support them. Sir Ned we are strongly in support of you🙌."

luckyez___ said:

"So we no go rest for this social media again because of beauty and the beast 🙄."

josy14_2021 said:

"This man needs to be arrested and jailed."

cathrine_apeh said:

"Can u imagine ‘ dis gal went through h e ll, thank God she left’ kia hw will grandpa be sounding dis way ‘ no 1wder him dey chest out na hurt temper wan kee him ooo ‘ i pray dis gal dnt go back oh uhmmmm husband and wife talk i no dey put mouth oo."

How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

