Ned Nwoko made the front pages of social media blogs recently following a recent hangout with some youths

A viral video captured the moment when the politician asked a female attendant about her age and coerced her into saying “the truth"

The footage became a topic of discussion online as both fans of the senator and netizens weighed in on it

Nigerian businessman and politician Ned Nwoko drew attention online when he asked a young lady about her age during a recent outing.

The politician had a friendly visit to a social hangout club in Abuja. The incident comes amid an ongoing marital crisis with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels.

Ned Nwoko caught on camera asking young lady her age. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

During his visit, Ned approached one of the female attendees in a relaxed manner and asked, “How old are you? Please tell me the truth.”

His remarks were delivered in a lighthearted tone, sparking reactions from those present.

He further went on to highlight that he was not going to talk about his marriage to Regina but about other things.

He said: “Today I’m going to talk about many things, not just Ned and Regina.”

The question, though simple, quickly caught the attention of social media users, who reacted differently to the video.

In his address, Ned shared insights about his personal journey, from his experiences in the UK courts to travels as far as Antarctica.

He also discussed ongoing initiatives for Delta North, including youth empowerment programs, the proposed Sports University, and his efforts in security and social support legislation.

Ned extended an invitation to the club members and the wider public, saying:

“To all Kay Hikers, my hometown doors are open this Christmas, come experience our culture and community spirit!”

See his post below:

Ned Nwoko Trends Online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ree_jay10 said:

"I’m beginning to think this senator no get life aside being Regina's ex-husband."

bestbird44 said:

"Still using her fame."

emperor_mike1 said:

"Nigerian women sha!! See the way they are rushing for a selfie after bashing him online ooo😂😂😂😂."

allshadesof_best said:

"He slimmed down🙂‍↔️him don wait for Gina so tey him don loose weight😂."

shine_rosman said:

1"Awwww, Ex husband 😂."

onyidamsy said:

"Some of the people clapping are the keypad warriors on the internet 😂😂😂."

_sueldelioness said:

"Regina really taught him this social media thing well 🙂."

igbo_boygh said:

"Lol Gen Z baddie taught him a lesson he will never forget in a hurry 😂😂."

ada_dulac1

"Chinedu content creator."

stanleyontop_news said:

"Una Dey clap 😂😂😂 Tufiakwa."

ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Na so them turn this man to single father 😩😭."

seiefa_john said:

"So small, Regina dump senator."

makeup_by_pekima

"This is just weird , with all the things that’s happening, you guys sat and laughed with this same man . Confusingggggggg."

lillian_karamagi said:

"This one is still obsessed with Regina😹, papa move on already."

daj_princezz said:

"Regina do this one … when last this man go hangout."

Netizens stunned by Ned Nwoko’s bold question at event. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Facebook

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

Source: Legit.ng