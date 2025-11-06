An observant lady said the US President, Donald Trump, could be making a huge mistake by threatening Nigeria with military action

The lady who analysed the situation in a TikTok video said the US President left out one important detail

According to the lady, Trump said it is only Christians who are being killed in Nigeria, but the statement is not true

A lady is not convinced that President Donald Trump's avowed intention to carry out a military operation in Nigeria is completely born out of altruism.

The lady spoke after the US president issued a new threat, saying there is the possibility of a US military action in Nigeria.

Trump claimed that a record number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria, a claim rejected by the Nigerian government.

A TikTok lady, identified as @kimberleyonline, has also spoken out against the claim made by the US leader.

In a video she posted, Kimberley said Trump could be making a mistake because, according to her, both Christians and Muslims are being killed.

She said Trump left out the fact that muslims are also suffering from the conflict.

Her words:

"Have you seen what Trump wants to do in Nigeria? Because he and many news outlets have conveniently left out one important detail. Trump has charged the Department of War to prepare for the possible deployment in Nigeria. But what he won't mention is that this is not just a one-sided conflict. Christians and Muslims are both being killed throughout Nigeria. But why is one side being ignored by the leader of the free world? Boko Haram and others have killed tens of thousands of muslims, especially those they don't consider Muslim enough. These include moderate Muslims or even just civilians who oppose them. Nigeria's violence is not purely one-directional or religious."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her views about Donald Trump

@Em Na’anle said:

"As a Christian who’s from northern Nigeria who’s family has been affected by this, thank you so much for acknowledging that Christian’s are being attacked but also pointing out that Muslims are also being attacked too. It means so much that you’re not just completely erasing what Christians in the north have been going through ❤️it’s so disappointing to see other people disregard this and try to tell us that this is not happening."

@isaa said:

"Trump basically only helps himself. The violence in Nigeria should not be ignored, but this isnt a solution at all."

@isioma said:

"If trump educates himself on foreign issues then I’m be a millionaire."

