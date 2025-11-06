President Donald Trump claimed that Christians are being persecuted and killed in the northern part of Nigeria

The United States President claimed that no fewer than 3,100 Christians were attacked and killed in Nigeria

The BBC, however, has cast doubt on the credibility of the data that President Trump relied upon to conclude that there is targeted killing of Christians in the West African country

Washington, DC, USA - United States President Donald Trump’s claim that 3,100 Christians were killed in Nigeria has come under serious scrutiny.

Trump had declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over alleged Christian genocide northern part of the country.

As reported by the BBC News, White House official said Trump cited a report by Open Doors for deaths for the 12 months from October 2023.

Open Doors is a charity which researches the persecution of Christians worldwide.

According to the Open Doors report, while 3,100 Christians died, 2,320 Muslims were also killed in those 12 months.

The report said the "Fulani Terror Groups" were responsible for almost a third of Christians killed during those 12 months.

Frans Veerman, senior research fellow at Open Doors, said Fulani militants also target Muslims.

"What we see now is that Christians are still targeted, but increasingly some Muslims are targeted by Fulani militants".

According to the BBC, analysts argued that many mosques and Muslim communities have experienced violent attacks in the north-west of Nigeria.

Confidence McHarry, a senior security analyst at Africa-focussed consultancy SBM Intelligence, said:

"One could say that this is part of the broader insecurity. The reason why it is not assumed to have a religious dimension is down to the fact that the identities of the people who are carrying out these attacks against Muslims are themselves Muslims."

Security analyst Mr Ani disagrees with InterSociety, describing the Fulani herdsmen as "jihadists" in all its reports.

He argues that:

"To say that they are jihadists - it's a far stretch. It has nothing to do with that. It has a lot more to do with rogue and criminal elements."

