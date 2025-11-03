Pastor Wale Adefarasin questions America’s sudden interest in Nigerian Christians amid U.S. genocide allegations and threats of military action

The Guiding Light pastor says Western portrayals of Christian persecution in Nigeria are exaggerated and politically motivated

Adefarasin suggests U.S. interest may be tied to Nigeria’s new refinery capacity and growing mineral resources vital for global industries

The Senior Pastor of Guiding Light Assembly, Wale Adefarasin, has questioned what he described as the United States’ sudden affection for Christians in Nigeria, following recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about alleged religious persecution in the country.

Adefarasin reacted to Trump’s decision to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and take military actions, moves that has drawn global attention amid claims of targeted attacks on Christians.

President Donald Trump’s comments on religious persecution in Nigeria draw criticism from Pastor Adefarasin. Photo: GuidingLightAssembly

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video that went viral on Monday, November 3, the cleric accused Western nations of exaggerating the situation for political or economic motives.

Western narrative ‘exaggerated and misleading’

In his remarks, Adefarasin said the portrayal of Nigeria as a place where Christians face genocide was inaccurate and misleading.

He explained that religious violence in parts of the country had existed for decades and should not be portrayed as a new or coordinated campaign.

“For 40 years that I have been a Christian, there have been killings in southern Kaduna, killings on the plateau, there have been riots,” he said.

“Sometimes, I think it was in France, an image of Prophet Muhammad was defaced. Who remembers that? And as a result of that, there were killings of Christians in Nigeria.”

He noted that while attacks on Christians are tragic and condemnable, they do not amount to a genocide.

“It’s nothing new. It doesn’t amount to genocide. The way the West are talking about it, it’s as if a Christian steps on the street, his head will be blown off,” he added.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

‘Geopolitical and economic motives at play’

Adefarasin suggested that the renewed Western focus on Nigeria’s internal issues might be driven by other interests.

According to him, the sudden attention could be linked to Nigeria’s growing economic potential and control of valuable natural resources.

“I’m trying to understand this sudden love for Christians. Is it because we now have one of the largest refineries in the world and no longer have to ship raw materials abroad and bring the finished products? Or is it because of the 21st-century minerals that we now have in our earth, that are used to generate nuclear power for electric vehicles?” he asked.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng