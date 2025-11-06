Spyro urged celebrities, religious leaders, and influencers to speak up during what he calls a critical moment in Nigeria

The singer warned that war affects everyone, regardless of fame or wealth, urging unity and public accountability

His statement came amid widespread discussions online about foreign intervention and national security concerns

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Spyro, has appealed to public figures across the country, urging them to speak up and use their platforms during what he describes as a defining moment in Nigeria’s history.

The move comes shortly after US President Donald Trump officially listed Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over reported attacks on Christians by Islamist groups.

Trump also threatened military intervention if the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria didn’t stop.

The “Who’s Your Guy” crooner took to his Instagram account to express deep concern about current national tensions and the growing anxiety among citizens.

The singer emphasized that silence from influential voices could be dangerous.

He insisted that celebrities, pastors, imams, content creators, and business leaders must step up and demand accountability from the government.

According to him, the impact of a crisis does not recognize fame, wealth, or status.

He stated:

“This is a very critical moment in this country and it's not a time for anyone with a platform to keep quiet. WAR in a country threatens everyone."

Spyro noted that influence only holds value when the society backing it remains intact.

Spyro further stressed that the entertainment and cultural sectors depend heavily on peace and stability. If unrest breaks out, he said, the very idea of celebrity status becomes meaningless.

He cautioned:

“No one is coming to save us; they are only coming to kill, steal, and destroy. Remember, war takes the people, and without the people, there is no platform or influence. If something happens, nobody will have time to listen to music, watch movies, or attend religious gatherings."

Fans react to Spyro's post

@prettyify3:

"Sypro na only music you know, abeg make e end there.... For years Christians has constantly being killed, kidnapping has been happening, what has the government been doing? They were ignoring the cries of the nation, now another person wants to step in and this is what you have to say? I no blame you, you get security, so you can say what you like."

@miss_atama_:

"Have you ever said anything about the killings in southern kaduna,plateau and benue state? Have you advocated for the government to help secure them?"

@bjay_9ja:

"So the people who are being k1lled in Nigeria are nothing to you? Did you forgot that Buhari went to the USA to report the Jonathan government of not doing anything about the k1llings of Christians in Nigeria? What is different now?"

