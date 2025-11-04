A Nigerian man insisted that it was time people pitied Regina Daniels and stood up for her as her marriage faced challenges

The man said Nigerians should find a place in their hearts to forgive the actress and called attention to her plight

He said Regina's marriage to Ned Nwoko appeared to have hit the rocks, as there were now allegations of abuse

Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels are in the news again, and Nigerians are reacting to the latest exchange of fire between the couple.

On the night of November 3, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, shared more allegations against the distinguished senator.

Regina made a post, calling for the public to help her as she felt like she was loosing her mind.

Her mother was also seen in a video lampooning Senator Ned Nwoko and alleging that Regina contributed $50,000 to his electioneering campaign.

The actress's siblings were allegedly arrested.

Nigerians have taken to social media to weigh in on the trending topic with many of them saying people should help Regina.

One person who shared his opinion is an X user identified as @gentl_introvert.

According to him, it is time Nigerians should forgive Regina and help her because she is alleging abuse in her marriage.

He said:

"I feel like it's high time we pity Regina Daniels and at least forgive her for mocking her peers. Her marriage with Ned Nwoko has truly become a bitter one and if we don't do anything, such abusive marriage will continue. Arresting her family members should be out of the line."

Reactions as man calls for help for Regina Daniels

@Saintdomnik said:

"I just hope you are kidding. Every decision has its consequences. She must marry ned ooo."

@Icondamsel1 said:

"She’s too young to be dealing with all this drama,"

@BossChimdi said:

"You dey pity person wey dey cry inside Ferrari nawa for you o."

@Ugocugo15 said:

"You and who is "we" as family members or kinsmen, better put your head where your mouth is."

@Ogehh2 said:

"They will be fine. You can’t eat your cake and have it, let her face the consequences of her actions."

@A_bdulX said:

"I never thought I'll do this" az how Na. Make she de go abeg, let them sort their family issues with in themselves."

@Luminousmindd said:

"Leave am o, before you see 'no monkey can separate us' on IG."

@MayorPete11 said:

"They invited the guy and dude refused to show up and mocked them online. Anyways police should not be involved in defamation, it’s a civil case and not a criminal case, we need to correct that cyberbullying law."

