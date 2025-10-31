Businessman and politician Ned Nwoko shared a controversial video showing a woman attacking her calm partner

Some Social media users linked the clip to his ongoing marital crisis with Regina Daniels

The senator denied Regina’s domestic violence claims and accused her of drug abuse instead

The drama between Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels, has taken a new turn following a recent video the lawmaker shared on his Instagram story.

In the short clip, a young woman is seen angrily throwing objects at her partner while he remains unbothered and refuses to retaliate.

The man’s calm composure appears to irritate the woman even more, creating a tense but symbolic moment that has set tongues wagging online.

While the senator shared the video without any caption, social media users were quick to connect the dots. Many believe it was a subtle jab at Regina Daniels amid their ongoing marital tension.

The viral video comes days after Regina Daniels accused her husband of domestic violence in a now-trending video that surfaced online. '

The actress alleged that she had endured “acts of violence” since marrying the Delta-born senator.

In a swift response, Ned Nwoko denied the allegations, claiming instead that the real issue in their marriage was Regina’s alleged drug use.

Watch the cryptic video here:

Speculations trail Ned Nwoko's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@deli_wax:

"We all know that 60 percent of women are like this in marriage"

@dobi9024:

"I love how oga Ned is defending himself. I believe him. Regina and her brother no well"

@ade.xo.xo:

"If you introduce your blokus to a child , the child will use it to play volley ball. No be me talk am na my village adage"

@mcwallywa:

"When men speak up, they get tarnished. If you’ve never walked in his shoes, there’s no need to defend. Remain neutral!"

@drfocus_phd:

"Baba Ned too na human being oh ! A lot might have been going and baba just the behave calm because of reputation oh . Make we consider baba too oh , those women no dey fear anybody after u don put gbola for kpekus oh"

@reeelque

"This old man is a big manupulator, why bring out this now, trying to rubbish this gurl, a mature old man will never do this, u arrested her brother too.oga rest take ur fily off social media"

@officialmercyihotu:

"At this point I think this whole marital crisis is content. Cause this can’t be real"

@mma_obichere:

"Whenever they're trying so hard to prove a point, then there's a possibility that they're guilty"

Regina Daniels steps out with mystery man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels has got netizens talking again after a new video showed her stepping out with a mystery man amid reports of her separation from Ned Nwoko.

The video, which surfaced online, captured the mother of two walking side-by-side with the unidentified man.

What caught many eyes, however, was the moment the actress gently held his hand as they smiled and walked together.

