Controversial therapist Blessing CEO shared a disturbing video, pleaded for help, and said she’s in danger

The relationship therapist also made a serious claim, which many suggested is against her rumoured lover

Social media feared for her safety as old drama between the duo resurfaced online

Social media personality and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has raised a distress call online about her rumored lover, IVD.

In an Instagram post, Blessing claimed she was in danger and needed help urgently, alleging that IVD was “mentally not ok.”

In a video that has since been deleted but reshared by popular blogger Tosin Silverdam, the content creator could be heard calling out for help in a shaky voice.

Blessing CEO raises alarm in disturbing video. Photos: IVD, Blessing CEO.

The clip showed broken glasses and what appeared to be a chaotic scene inside a room.

Alongside the video, she wrote:

“He’s mentally not ok. If you have my number, please call me. I'm in distress and being violated. I am not safe.”

Blessing CEO and IVD’s relationship has always been controversial.

Just weeks ago, the self-proclaimed relationship expert claimed she had broken up with the Lagos businessman.

But moments later, she confused fans by posting a cozy photo of them together, claiming she only wanted to “test her popularity.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@etinosaofficial:

"Nobody has the qualifications to help a relationship expert that knows it all please"

@ubigho_omena:

"Make IVD bite her for yansh first make I confirm if the story na true"

@veevogee:

"Know this, abůsive people don't change but rather, they change their victims.."

@iamelohofestus:

"Oh Tosin you really tried to be sympathetic but e nor work, I was looking forward to that your laugh and you no disappoint"

@dr__ice:

"Aunty blessing, He cannot be unstable in Jesus name, carry ur man dear. Nothing can break that relationship"

@prima_donnar:

"Chai. The moment you prove those Instagram in-laws right for dragging you. You know they won’t let you sink water and drop cup. I mean it’s like karma keeps coming for these people lately. There’s Judy, Regina and now Blessing. Y’all go easy on them."

@thecoachnaya:

"The only therapist in Africa is creating content again please let’s focus on our baby Ochanya"

@seyishay:

"No o, she should deal with him. She saw what he did to his ex-wife but carried her dirty legs to meet him. She’s not well."

@sisi_derin:

"No be the same love of her life wey them gather warn Tosin how many months ago"

@vaanyluv:

"She should come out and open up oo and not bottle it up cos of shame and backlash"

Blessing CEO's relationship with IVD has always been dramatic. Photo: Blessing CEO.

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

