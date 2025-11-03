YoongHoon Kim, the World's Highest IQ Record Holder has reacted after America's President Donald Trump made Nigeria a 'country of particular concern'

In a trending post shared via his official X handle, YoongHoon spoke about the incident and said a brief prayer for 'victory'

Mixed reactions from Nigerians have been flooding several social media platforms after Trump made the unexpected announcement

South Korean genius YoongHoon Kim, recognised globally for holding the record of the world’s highest IQ, has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Nigeria.

He responded shortly after Trump announced that Nigeria had been placed on the list of countries of particular concern.

YoongHoon Kim reacts to Trump's remarks about Nigeria

Writing through his official X handle, @YoongHoon expressed concern and compassion for those affected by the development.

Trump, in a statement published on his Truth Social platform, had mentioned that Christianity was under serious threat in Nigeria.

He stated that countless Christians had lost their lives in what he described as 'mass killings' carried out by 'radical Islamists'.

According to him, the violence had reached alarming levels, with Nigeria now facing what he portrayed as a grave humanitarian and religious crisis.

In his message, Trump said the situation could no longer be ignored and insisted that urgent steps were needed to address what he considered a mass killing.

In his words:

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass killing. Trump is making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern. But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are killed like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!"

Responding to the announcement, Kim expressed faith that Trump’s action would help bring an end to what he called the "genocide" of Christians in Nigeria.

He then offered a short prayer asking for divine protection over those facing persecution, seeking strength, peace, and victory for believers facing suffering.

"President Trump is going to stop the genocide of Christians in Nigeria. Lord Jesus, protect the believers who suffer for Your name. Give them strength, peace, and victory over persecution," he said.

Reactions trail tweet of World's Highest IQ Record Holder

Nigerians reacted massively in the comments section.

Ashley said:

"With all due respect, he is going to stop it? Why now is the question!"

Christopher Iheme said:

"Thank you for standing by us in Nigeria. We pray God answers us speedily and brings an end to persecution and genocide in Nigeria."

John Velmor reacted:

"People around the world are praying for our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and other countries where they are being persecuted. Father, please protect your children. Please stop the genocide. Please end the pain & suffering of your children. In Jesus Name, Amen."

Erjamjee added:

"We shall all Understand. This is a divisive religious movement that will delusively turn Nigeria into a hell and chaotic atmosphere where peace will almost never reign, no one is going to intervene, we'll only fight ourselves in a way that no agreements will ever be resolute! This is a movement that only nurtures hatred and ignorance for you and I know that these insurgencies does not care about religion, and if they do; Muslims have been killed over the decades than any number Christians or media would ever claim!Everyone should know, Resolution to religious violence is hardly or almost never possible, simply because beliefs hardly changes! We've seen Jos, (where bloodsheds never dry, because it's about religion)."

