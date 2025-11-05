The ripple effects of President Donald Trump's pronouncement about Nigeria have continued to trend on social media

Nigerians reacted after listening to Senator Ted Cruz, who said he has been pushing for Trump to take action

A medical doctor based in the UK stated that Cruz's push for sanctions on people allegedly supporting violence is good news

While some Nigerians see the move as a welcome development, some insist that the coming days will be even more interesting.

Meanwhile, a video shared by Senator Ted Cruz, in relation to the topic, is trending in Nigeria.

The senator was part of the US lawmakers who pushed for Nigeria to be designated a country of particular concern (CPC).

Cruz said he is going to take the matter further by pushing for sanctions against Nigerian politicians who supported the alleged killings.

His words:

"I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible. Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria. Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks."

A Nigerian man, OurFavOnlineDoc, said the senator's statement is a welcome development.

He said:

"This is the best news this week!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ted Cruz's video

@001Xtasy said:

"This is the kind of international pressure Nigeria actually needs! When leaders inside the country turn a blind eye to terror sponsors, it takes voices like Ted Cruz’s to expose the truth. If sanctions will make our so-called leaders accountable for the blood on their hands, then so be it. Enough of protecting the powerful while innocent lives are lost daily!"

@CLawreignz said:

"Nigeria has long needed accountability at the highest levels. Designating the country as one of concern is a start, but sanctioning officials who sponsor or aid terrorism is the real game-changer. It’s about time those in power face consequences while innocent Nigerians continue to suffer."

@whize24 said:

"If they also want to take the whole resources, they should also do that, as the so-called resources never served us for good for one day. All I clamour for is to exterminate all these Islamic radicals from Nigeria."

@Yanju4larin said:

"This is a massive win for Nigerians! I can imagine the lobbying the Nigerian government will be doing behind the scene. I hope they name and shame these people and I hope Nigerians do the rest by rising to ask the culprits to resign."

Prophetess shares what she saw about Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian prophetess claimed she saw President Donald Trump in a vision intervening to protect Christians in West Africa.

The woman shared her vision on Facebook on January 21, 2020, and it resurfaced on social media.

The old post went viral after the US president shared his intention to intervene in Nigeria due to the alleged killing of Christians.

