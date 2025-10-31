A Nigerian lady discovered that a fellow student secretly took her number from a lecture attendance sheet without her knowledge

The student later approached her to ask for a book, but denied how he got her number when confronted

She shared her experience online, drawing reactions as she explained why she refused further contact with him

A Nigerian lady cries out as a man stole her number from an attendance book in a lecture hall and denied it. She shared the request the man made after denying where he got her number from.

This is contained in a post she shared on her page, which has attracted the attention of many individuals online.

Nigerian student refuses contact after classmate secretly gets her number. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Tiktok/maureen_eke, Getty Images/Oscar Wong

Source: TikTok

Lady exposes man who stole her number

The lady mentioned that she was recently in a lecture with many other students present, and she wrote her number down and passed the attendance around.

However, one of the students got the attendance, copied her number, and later approached her to ask for a particular book.

In a TikTok post by @maureen_eke the individual had copied her number without her knowledge.

After a while, he asked her in person for a particular book, which she promised to give him.

In the conversation, she told him he didn’t have her number and tried to give it to him, only to realise he already had it. She then asked how he got her number, but he lied.

In her TikTok video, she said in part:

"UI boys, I know it’s book that fills your head, but at least if you want to talk to a girl, put more effort. Tell me why you're stealing my number from attendance, and that’s not even the worst part.

"We were having a GS class and were combined, there were many of us. There was a guy sitting next to me, I signed my attendance, I passed the paper to him, he signed his attendance.

"Unknown to me, this guy had collected my number from the attendance. I didn’t even realize. So he now asked me, 'Can I get your book for this GS class we’re offering?' I was like, okay, he then said, 'Ok, I’ll message you'.

"I said you don’t have my number, let me put my number on your phone. He was now trying to say no, but I had already collected his phone to put my number. I was already seeing my number at the top."

After his denial, the lady mentioned that they continued talking online later, and he asked to know her, but she turned him down and explained why.

"I was like, is this not my number? He was now like, 'Eeh, I think I found it on the group.'

"I told him we’re not in any group together, I don’t know you from anywhere. I was like, 'Did you pick my number from the attendance?' This guy was ignoring what I was saying.

"I was now like, 'You’re lying. Instead of admitting you got my number from attendance, you’re denying it.' But he told me I was lying. Then, as I was sending you the thing, you’re telling me, 'Ooh, can I get to know you?' You can’t get to know me more because you flopped. Go and learn outside book; book isn’t everything."

Nigerian lady exposes student who stole her number from attendance. Photo source: Tiktok/maureen_eke

Source: TikTok

Following this, the lady shared a video narrating her experience online with the caption:

"UI boys, you cannot find wife like this."

As she shared the post online, many individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares stolen number story

iamdebbie noted:

"He’s just shy."

Damilola wrote:

"Una dey write number for attendance ke?"

Joy said:

"He's just shy. can you blame him "You're hot nah"

divineoxward added:

"Una dey write nume for attendance?"

©TORRY© noted:

"Omo you would make a very good headline."

AleXx stressed:

"when did y'alls start writing number in attendance."

Gboye_Peng shared:

"At first,you were the leaving the faulty."

now you're going back wrote:

"You dey use style wait for the boy."

manviber added:

"So you'll stress them , with all the drama , then tell them no ohhh Maureen."

emmaxposh stressed:

"This is what my bro can do UI MBBS Dey gag ham seriously."

Big Nini shared:

"Wetin your number dey find for attendance."

J . C noted:

"Pls av been messaging you and your not responding I want that your 15 pro max 20k fr it instead of u just dashing it out."

nofaceaintno_case stressed:

"You Dey UI? Fairs send your number."

God with us said:

"You for nod the guy."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a female undergraduate at Ekiti State University went viral after a male student secretly zoomed in on her phone during class and shared what she was doing on social media.

Lady goes viral over handsome campus student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after expressing admiration for a handsome student she frequently saw on campus. She shared multiple videos of him, saying she couldn’t resist capturing his appearance almost every week.

Her friends teased her, calling her a stalker and a psychopath for being so dedicated to filming him, but she remained unapologetic, insisting it was harmless to appreciate someone’s looks.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng