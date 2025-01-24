A female undergraduate has generated a buzz on social media over what she was captured doing in class

A young man who was behind the lady in class zoomed into her phone without her knowledge and posted it on social media

Mixed reactions trailed what the lady was engrossed with on her phone as many people laughed at her

A young man, @scopeman643, has sent social media users into a frenzy after recording a female student in class.

He zoomed his camera to capture what she was doing in class.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the young lady, reportedly a freshman, was saving the phone number of someone.

What lady was doing with her phone

What amused people was the lovely emojis and the name with which she was saving the number.

She was saving the number with "my husband" and followed the name with love and kiss emojis. She seemed unaware that someone was recording her.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened at Ekiti State University (EKSU). @scopeman643's video blew up on social media.

Some people argued that the lady would come around as she advances in level academically.

Watch the video below:

People laugh at the female student

nickyjames said:

"One guy don Dey lie for her again."

Wanna get rich? (check my bio) said:

"Nah me be the husband we don break up anyway."

OMOTOLANI ❤️💋 said:

"Stop the hate and stay out of pple choices."

Omolara🦋🤍🦋 said:

"Werey go still edit am back sharp nah time."

Pretty weirdo😒🪓 said:

"Eiii ewo omoyi tori olohun yi girl yi ma ma pa ara e Danu."

mercy said:

"Nah the hand wey she take save am she go use un save am 😂soon."

Debbie❤ said:

"For this same Eksu !?😭, I finish 5 years course I no see husband 😭😂 fresher don quick see."

d seraph girl 🌈 said:

"Nah fresher go dey do dis kain thing nobbe for we staylite especially 300lvl."

Omobolanle🪅🌺❤️ said:

"E fisile 😭😂🖐. She go soon change it to worst mistake ever."

🪐❤️> YALL FAVORITE ABAJUE😍🪵 said:

"Country Dey spoil u Dey save man name my husband."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a law student had amused people after she was spotted talking to herself in class while studying legal concepts.

Female student consumes fufu in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student of a Nigerian polytechnic was captured consuming three wraps of fufu in class.

The bold female student placed the enticing delicacy on the table and consumed it with her bare hands, not minding the attention she got from other people in the class. As she ate, people came around her seat to express surprise at what she was doing, with one of them videoing her. Some of them laughed at her.

Despite how people reacted, the female student happily continued with her meal. Two other wraps of fufu were seen in a transparent nylon on her table. Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened in the Department of Mass Communication class of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

