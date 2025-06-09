A Nigerian lady has expressed her admiration for a handsome young man whom she met on campus

According to the lady, she never failed to take videos of the cute man almost every week, and her friends labelled her a 'psychopath'

While sharing the video online, the lady gushed over his handsome looks, stating that she couldn't resist God's creation

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after appreciating the appearance of a handsome male student.

Her admiration for the man's good looks made her to capture him on camera on different occasions.

Lady shares video of handsome student, says his cuteness stole her heart. Photo credit: @joan_iee/TikTok.

Lady gushes over handsome male student

The lady, known on TikTok as @joan_iee, shared a compilation of videos showing the handsome young man's appearance on campus.

In her caption, she disclosed that her friends had resorted to calling her a psychopath due to her addiction to filming him almost every week.

Despite the teasing, she remained unapologetic about her actions, stating that she couldn't help but appreciate the man's physical appearance.

She encouraged others to do the same, suggesting that acknowledging someone's good looks was harmless.

In her words:

"POV: So there's this fine boy in my campus. My friends called me a psychopath bcos of this video. They even called me a stalker because of how committed I was to take these videos almost every week. But I couldn’t resist God creation. If someone is fine, appreciate it. PS: I have the go ahead to post this."

Lady gushes over 'fine boy' she met on campus. Photo credit: @joan_iee/TikTok.

Reactions as lady gushes over handsome schoolmate

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the interesting video.

@Chinel0 said:

"Saw him, said ohh he looks Igbo, came into the comments and he’s Dubem he’s beautiful by the way."

@ugbaby01 said:

"Yes Dubem is a nice guy, very calm all the ladies crush on him, na still for comment section I got to know Dubem."

@MAKANAKING said:

"Dubem omo iya oni bread, not all that glitters are gold na heartbreaker though na indeed comment section me self sabi am."

@WINNIE WHITTLES said:

"People Wey dey answer Dubem dey over fine. Na so my husband dey enter my eye every night and day."

@247_hawwa_bakes wrote:

"That means you get to school very early in order to secure the right seat to capture all these moments, wow, what a devoted crusher take your flowers."

@DERA said:

"I no even dey the school but me seeing the Dubem I don follow dey crush on am omoo God Really take time create some people."

@BABY_e01 commented:

"My dear if there’s anything I learnt in a hard a way is “LET THEM BE!” When you get closer you will be like ewww. Just keep crushing from afar."

@Morning Star stated:

"Be greeting him and be passing him until he notices you but don’t let him see the crush you have on him. As for me, Na the Tall Dark/Chocolate/Caramel Guys I prefer. Na there peace of mind dey my sister."

@J_Manne commented:

"You take the time wey you suppose use dey meditate and read dey stalk man, for law school, dey play, you’ll learn."

@henriokafor949 added:

"Ohh I know him he seats at the back like he has a spot his friends reserves for him permanently. I seat like a chair before him. Plus if you wanna see him Goan join the gym in school he goes there."

@Ella4wills added:

"Yes he is cute but I hope he is comfortable with this your post. Some people dont like being recorded and posted out here."

