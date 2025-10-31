A lady who wore a suit posted her mother’s unexpected reaction to her outfit, which she sent on WhatsApp

A lady who wore a three-piece suit and a tie got an unexpected reaction from her mum regarding her outfit.

She showed her complete look and the WhatsApp message her mum sent to her.

Lady Who Wore Suit Shares Mum’s Unexpected Reaction to Outfit, Posts Screenshot: “Are You a Man?”

In a post by @kabelaco, the lady shared her mother’s message to her regarding the outfit.

Her mother said in the text:

“Hi. I am looking at the overall suit and shoes. What a way it fits the appearance of a man. Are you a man? I gave birth to two lovely ladies. Since when one of them became a man?”

She said:

“Sometimes you gotta just ignore your mum’s text and go about your day.”

She added in the comments:

“Given the society she was grown up in I get why she would ask. Men dressed a certain way and women dressed the opposite. Today, how we dress has ntn to do with gender, it’s really just a form of expression which she understood. I promise mama was cool with it, we laughed it off.”

See the chat below:

Reactions trail mum’s reaction to lady’s outfit

@S.A.S.H.A said:

"Your mum is not abusive or toxic. she raised ladies ....ignoring her is wrong absolutely, one day you will wake up waiting for her to text you or even call ...and their will be none ....do it now before it's too late ....the vision of mum is bigger than you alone ..for those of us who miss our mothers everyday ...those mums who cared alot abou us can relate."

@Asii_M said:

"She’s just worried if she’s gay or not hey it’s not as deep as you put it. Chances are she has a problem with gayness and if this creator is gay then she’s ignoring the mother rightfully so even when she’s dead I don’t think she will miss her much since her “love” and “care” is conditional as gayness is where she possibly draws the line. So she doesn’t care. She’s just worried about the person that her daughter is sleeping with."

Lerai said:

"How does one jump to these kind of allegation? So we can’t have our own style to rass."

Nombulelo said:

"Lol she's right though."

DeeDee Christine said:

"See this is why my mom & i be beefin because she says ANYTHING out her mouth & thinks im supposed to deal with it cause im the daughter. i dont tolerate disrespect from no one."

@Miana said:

"Is she wrong?"

@user2955757145451 said:

"I buzzed my hair off back in the day. I was the original Amber Rose. My mother laid in bed for two weeks and cried. Best haircut ever! I got a lot of negative feedback from old school relatives including my grandmother. I didnt care. I loved my buzzed hair. I miss it. One day I will go back. Most liberating thing I ever did. Do what YOU love! You look beautiful."

