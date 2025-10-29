A lady reacted as she displayed the unexpected message she got from a man who said he loved her

What he said about her job as a flight attendant made her block him, as he asked that she leave

The screenshot of the chat caught people’s attention, and many shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady reacted as a man who loved her asked her to leave her career because of what he thought about it.

She displayed the message he sent to her, describing it as the biggest joke of the century.

The lady, who worked as a flight attendant, made this known on her TikTok page, @youlovesochima.

From the screenshot she sent, the man’s message read:

“Sochi, these few weeks have been amazing. I can’t even deny the fact that I already like you. But your career path is what I don’t like.

“I strongly believed that flight attendants are just coded runs girls and I wouldn’t want my woman to be unfaithful. Just saying.”

Reacting to the message, the lady captioned her video:

“Jesus come ooo. Boy wey no know how much I spend for Aviation school say make I leave my career because he love me. Biggest joke of the century cos whatttt??? These men really think they’re the prize fr!!!”

In the comments section, she confirmed that she blocked the man who sent her the message.

Watch below:

Reactions trail lady’s message from man

@Girl of the year said:

"One talk say he blame our papa for putting this generation of women in school that if not we for nor fit day talk and know our right ,mind yoy he didn’t go to school he sells nylon and he’s an Igbo guy from anambra."

@Queen Ma said:

"Buh he didn't say you should leave he just said his mind and you could just give a simple reply assuring him you ain't looking forward to ending your career for anything or anyone then see his reply again, huh you guys rush things sometimes."

@darkskindominic said:

"Say na runs girl like say e don off any flight girl cloth before ,how many flight him and hin pa don enter before sef."

@miss barrister said:

"That’s how one Igbo guy told me after my law school, he will open provision shop for me because he don’t like career lady."

@Yomide04 said:

"Na so one werey tell me say he no like work wey I dey do cause i be receptionist i ask am u get company wey u wan apply put he no fit talk again."

@Viscountess said:

"I have turned down 3 marriages from 3 different men . They said I should drop my career and become a full house wife so I can be taking care of the kids … I haven’t seen that worthless good for nothing animal that will make me Leave my career."

Nigerian ladies share their relationship experineces

