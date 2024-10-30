A lady became viral after her father reacted to the long nails she fixed, saying that no man would marry her with such nails

The man was also filmed telling his daughter that even her mother-in-law would cancel her after seeing those nails

Many who came across the funny video were amused and shared their opinions on his stance about her nails

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Nigerian lady who fixed her nails shared her father’s reaction to her nails.

In the video, the man told his daughter that no man would marry her with such nails.

Man reacts to daughter's nails. Photo: iamjust_vee

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @iamjust_vee on her TikTok page.

In another clip, he told his daughter that her mother-in-law would cancel her because of her nails.

She said:

“I can’t get over this video. he was soo serious haaq.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as father complains about daughter's fixed nails

@Ada said:

"Na my papa be this. On my way going back to school my dad told me not to return to his house with those nails."

@Natasha Alonzo said:

"I hate it when parents say go and write it somewhere. my book is almost filled up."

@Scarlett said:

"relatable. seems like all Nigerian parents were raised in the same house."

@Only1Nellie said:

"Daddy think say na those days . Una time don pass."

@_chomm said:

"African fathers beef with attachment, wigs and nails needs to be studied."

@Som Daya’s Accessories said:

"My dad will even love it ehnn,na my mama go Dey form Wetin I no know."

@TREASURE ONIZE said:

"My dad to me every time I do nails,attachments and lashes."

Read related story on family

Family of 7 spends N2k on food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven revealed in a viral video how they managed to eat daily with N2,000.

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup, which had crayfish as its protein.

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate towards the family support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng