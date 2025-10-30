An elderly Nigerian woman who spent six months in the UK shared her honest take on how life abroad differs from Nigeria as she prepared to return home

In a touching video recorded by her daughter, she spoke about what surprised her most in the UK

The woman’s heartfelt reflections stirred mixed reactions online as many Nigerians related to her experiences abroad

An elderly Nigerian woman shares her honest opinion as she leaves the UK for Nigeria, explaining how the UK is different from her home country as she bids goodbye to her family abroad.

This is contained in a post made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Nigerian woman returns from UK, shares experience

The woman in the UK was being recorded by her daughter, who eventually made the video available online.

The woman, who had spent about six months in the UK, shared everything she noticed and how life there differed from life in Nigeria as she prepared to return home.

According to a post made available by the user, @tife5165, via TikTok, she mentioned that her mother was set to return to Nigeria after spending six months in the UK.

She added a description to the post, which read:

"Mummy says bye to the UK and shares her experience so far. We sure gonna miss her.”

As the video plays, her mother, the woman returning home, begins to share her experience after being asked how life in the UK compares to life in Nigeria.

In the TikTok video, the woman started with the electricity situation, explaining that there was no issue of power outage in the UK, unlike in Nigeria.

Her statement:

“Bye bye UK. My experience in the UK compared to Nigeria is a bit powerful. Their light doesn’t go off. We were using light anyhow, we’ve never seen such in Nigeria.”

She also spoke about the cost of data subscription in the UK, noting that it was completely different from Nigeria and that she didn’t have to worry about recharging often.

She continued:

“We didn’t buy data. If it’s in Nigeria, I’d have been spending thousands on data and still be managing it. We’ll be inside for a week without light, sometimes even a month. They’ll keep complaining of faults here and there, but nothing like that here.”

She also mentioned the difference in access to water:

“Even water, we were using it freely. It’s not like I was fetching water from a well. But you see their weather, that’s the problem.”

According to her, the weather in Nigeria is far better.

“Our weather in Nigeria is more preferable than the one here. When I arrived in April, it was summer. It got cold and hot; their weather is unpredictable.”

She went on to focus more on Nigeria, calling it a free nation while explaining that people are freer in Nigeria than in the UK, where strict rules must be followed and one could easily be arrested for trespassing.

She continued:

“What I miss about Nigeria is that it’s a free nation. In Nigeria, you’re free to see and look around for yourself, but here everyone is minding their business. If you walk anyhow, you’ll be charged for trespass.”

“If there’s fruit outside and you go there to pluck it, they’ll arrest you. In Nigeria, you can go somewhere and stone a fruit, it’s not like that here.”

She concluded by talking about food:

“Everything here is big and doesn’t have taste, unlike in Nigeria. Eating bread in the UK is like eating shaft.”

As she shared the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts about everything she said.

Reactions as woman leaves UK

Ayodeji Olayinka noted:

"When is your husband going to uk to give review to us?"

QueenPemisire shared:

"You pay for everything… na y the lite, internet, water no Dey go… if u no pay…. You no go see lite, internet or water use o."

QueenPemisire wrote:

Olusola Ogunosun added:

"Mama come to Canada,UK dey learn about weather."

Omotee Afo stressed:

"That bread own off me."

jaccuss noted:

"Mama said nothing but the truth."

#Celebrity RMN# wrote:

"Am i the only one that noyice that the background noise is too much I can't hear her well."

Titilola67 stressed:

"All our food in Nigeria is organic! I love my Nigeria, Oyinbo ma ngba e san!!!"

BOSS DADDY said:

"What about the WiFi bill, it's 50/50 grandma. Someone is paying as well."

Arsenal added:

"Pupcy nko, it's about time we carried our father along too."

anthonia emmanuel shared:

"Truth be told. But they work for everything they use. God help Nigeria."

onifade noted:

"Adura bawo, abi ki eso fun awon grandpa tiwon rule nija ki wan SE ilu bi UK ka le wa ok."

Adesewa Haruna Ishola stressed:

"Let’s stop downgrading Nigeria,there are places you stay in Nigeria where you use light 24-7 ,use WiFi and enjoy all you mentioned mummy."

Fortune said:

"My grandma very soon the mama don dey reason how she won dey shout tollgate wa."

Watch the video below:

