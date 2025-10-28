A lady showed how joining the Hallelujah Challenge landed her in trouble with her neighbours

She captured the moment her neighbour interrupted during the dance session, causing drama

Many who came across the video shared their similar situations about their Hallelujah Challenge

A lady named Shirley shared how she landed into trouble with her neighbour because of Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held in the midnight.

Lady Shares How Hallelujah Challenge Landed Her in Trouble With Neighbours: “I’m Scared Sometimes”

In a video by @shirleyjcksn on TikTok, she showed how she and her roommates were dancing and singing at night as they joined Hallelujah Challenge.

While they danced, the doorbell was rang and they ran helter-skelter due to the disruption.

The video was captioned:

"POV: When the Hallelujah Challenge praises are too good and got us in trouble with the neighbours. Day 7 and we already in trouble, but we go finish it by force by fire."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's Hallelujah Challenge experience

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the lady's viral Hallelujah Challenge video.

@Stephanie Andrew said:

Na why Nigeria sweet nothing concern anybody and there is joy you are freely expressing yourself without been cautious of anyone reporting you

@CyprianNews said:

God needs to bless all of us with our own mansions so we can scream for him without neighbors complaints 🤣🤣🤣🤣am tired of whispering Jesus

@TWSEATZ said:

bro I be scared at some times, most especially when they asked us to act crazy for miracle day

@anjolaaa.xox said:

no but where was she running too

@Tadiwanashe said:

The pushing and shoving each other

@Fay's DnA said:

Pastor Nathaniel whispers then BOOM!!! He shouts. so you just keep your remote in your hands like a microphone

@Omozy said:

I am always with my remote,i don't want neighbours Wahala,to be fair,we shouldn't be waking people up.

@Lifestyle&entertainmentzz said:

You shouldn’t wake others up with loud sounds that’s unfair. Praise in a low tune, it’s midnight.

@Jokesalamidesignsz LLC said:

Let them come and join o..they too can get miracles galore that way o..

