A lady has inspired reactions on social media after sharing the testimony of what God did for her.

The lady said she participated in Hallelujah Challenge in February and she has received answer to the prayers she made during the praise program.

Hallelujah Challenge is a praise program usually streamed live by the host, Nathaniel Bassey.

During the program, people offer prayers to God and ask for something special while a dress or holding something symbolic to illustrate what they want God to do for them.

On one of those days, a TikTok lady identified as @lucylyon3 decided to wear a wedding dress.

Months after the program, God has answered her prayers as she is now married.

Her testimony inspired a lot of people who also shared what God did for them.

Reactions as lady gets married after Hallelujah Challenge

@folaolaosebikan said:

"I did this in February the funniest part is I was not in any relationship, but God did it, my wedding is next month."

@Hellen said:

"This time I am serious because my wedding has to be in December. I will not end this year as a single woman again but I will be someone's wife."

@Mzkay9924 said:

"I have same testimony as u sis,I dressed same in February and in August my name changed to Mrs."

@Reine said:

"Brethren please don’t joke with this October hallelujah challenge, there’ll be a lot of answered prayers,In fact this will be my first Hallelujah challenge so I don’t even know how it’s done but trust God,He said there’ll be a massive outpouring of testimonies, please don’t miss it."

@C.E.O Sarah Wairimu Karanja said:

"God blessed me with a brand new car. As a Bnb host I have added two more units since feb, classy ones for that matter.Children of God above it all I can now speak in tongues .Who is like our God?"

@Chanda Bwalya said:

"I got engaged this month October all glory be to God i can't wait for the next hallelujah challenge."

@Georgina said:

"She was already engaged you can see she is wearing the same ring."

@Mrs N said:

"I also got married in September …from this hallelujah challenge God has also turned my water into wine."

