A prophet has declared that anyone who took part in Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge needs healing and deliverance

The prophet spoke about the alleged origin and goddess behind the challenge, warning that people who have participated in previous editions are also at risk

The cleric's warning about the Hallelujah Challenge was met with mixed reactions, with many trolling him by identifying with the church event

Prophet Ustawi has raised an alarm about the dangers of participating in the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a one-hour online praise program hosted by gospel singer and preacher Nathaniel Bassey.

A prophet warns about the danger of the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo Credit: @apostleustawi, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

Hallelujah Challenge: Prophet Ustawi defends his position

In a TikTok video, Ustawi claimed that participants of the Hallelujah Challenge have been recruited unknowingly into some secret affairs in the kingdom of darkness.

He urged them to seek God's intervention, healing and deliverance so that their souls could be separated from the strange spirit behind the challenge.

According to him, the Hallelujah Challenge is associated with a foreign goddess named Kaarthyayani, who is symbolised by a buffalo.

He noted that even the 'Dress like your miracle' aspect of the challenge is a design of the kingdom of darkness behind the challenge. His statement partly read:

"Anyone who participated in Hallelujah Challenge has been recruited into some secret affairs into the kingdom of darkness, and they need to seek the intervention, healing and deliverance. Their soul will be separated from the strange spirit...

"It is a spirit that is associated with a foreign god called Kaarthyayani. Kaarthyayani is a god that has the symbol of a buffalo..."

The prophet also captioned his video as thus:

"Anyone who participated in the hallelujah challenge, needs healing and deliverance prayers performed upon them by the Prophet or an Apostle.

"The origin of this midnight enchantment is connected to the goddess Kaarthyayani that is worshipped in a Cultic and Ritualistic rites performed by believers worldwide as they're also encouraged to "ACT OUT LIKE YOUR MIRACLE" ie. be dressed in wedding gowns, doctor and designs for their desires is from the Kingdom of Darkness despite using Acts 16:25 as their reference.

"Goddess Kaarthyayani has a sign of "Buffalo" a wild animal that is normally associated with mud, that's very dirty! IF you observe very closely, you will notice that individuals dancing in these enchantments every February and October would be with empty feet and sometimes lying down on the floor, some of them in the rain and in a muddied environment..."

The cleric's message about the Hallelujah Challenge has triggered mixed reactions, with many trolling him.

A prophet speaks about the danger of the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo Credit: @apostleustawi

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Hallelujah Challenge: Reactions trail Prophet Ustawi's claim

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophet's claim below:

Tom's said:

"Long live hallelujah challenag, still waiting for another hallelujah challenag very read to join even if now."

CEE Kay said:

"😂😂So why are you repeating hallelujah so many times? you also join by saying hallelujah 20 times."

@Natabby♥💋🌹💕 said:

"I think hallelujah challenge is the best cult for us and see you in February next year again."

Miss ree said:

"I can't wait to join hallelujah challenge February next year for me to be also recruited again in the cult."

Wealthbliss said:

"The battle belongs to God , he's the great IAM The battle belongs to God, he's the man of War The battle belongs to God,it is not our own All we have to do is HALLELUJAH."

Josephine Nachinga said:

"Patiently waiting for the next session of hallelujah challenge.......it will be fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥. You have told us late."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had spoken about how she lost the zeal to watch the Hallelujah Challenge.

Lady who left Hallelujah Challenge opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Chisom, who once joined Hallelujah Challenge and left immediately, had shared why she didn't participate again.

In a TikTok post, Chisom admitted that she can't explain why she doesn't desire to join the Hallelujah Challenge.

Chisom, who said she is a Christian who believes in Jesus, worried that it appears she feels less of a Christian or no longer finds the things of God exciting.

Source: Legit.ng