Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Who Wants to Undergo BBL Surgery Joins “Dress Like Your Miracle”
- A lady praying for successful BBL surgery shares how she joined the Hallelujah Challenge “dress like your miracle”
- How she dressed in the video caught people’s attention as she wore an outfit to depict her prayer request
- Many who came across the video shared what they observed about the lady's outfit and her prayer point
A Nigerian lady who wanted to undergo a Brazilian Buttt Lift (BBL) surgery joined the viral Hallelujah Challenge program.
The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.
In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.
A Nigerian lady identified as @dianasignature_wig on TikTok said she was praying for a successful BBL surgery.
A BBL surgery involves a cosmetic procedure where one's body fat is used to enhance the shape and size of their buttt.
The lady's video was captioned:
"Dress like your miracle hallelujah challenge, me I have sah dressed like my successful bbl surgery for banging body this December, if e reach your tun wear wedding gown for husband. Instagram saw it first."
Watch the video below:
