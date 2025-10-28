Africa Digital Media Awards

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Who Wants to Undergo BBL Surgery Joins “Dress Like Your Miracle”
by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • A lady praying for successful BBL surgery shares how she joined the Hallelujah Challenge “dress like your miracle”
  • How she dressed in the video caught people’s attention as she wore an outfit to depict her prayer request
  • Many who came across the video shared what they observed about the lady's outfit and her prayer point

A Nigerian lady who wanted to undergo a Brazilian Buttt Lift (BBL) surgery joined the viral Hallelujah Challenge program.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Source: TikTok

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

A Nigerian lady identified as @dianasignature_wig on TikTok said she was praying for a successful BBL surgery.

A BBL surgery involves a cosmetic procedure where one's body fat is used to enhance the shape and size of their buttt.

The lady's video was captioned:

"Dress like your miracle hallelujah challenge, me I have sah dressed like my successful bbl surgery for banging body this December, if e reach your tun wear wedding gown for husband. Instagram saw it first."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng

