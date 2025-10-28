A lady praying for successful BBL surgery shares how she joined the Hallelujah Challenge “dress like your miracle”

How she dressed in the video caught people’s attention as she wore an outfit to depict her prayer request

Many who came across the video shared what they observed about the lady's outfit and her prayer point

A Nigerian lady who wanted to undergo a Brazilian Buttt Lift (BBL) surgery joined the viral Hallelujah Challenge program.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Who Wants to Undergo BBL Surgery Joins “Dress Like Your Miracle”

Source: TikTok

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

A Nigerian lady identified as @dianasignature_wig on TikTok said she was praying for a successful BBL surgery.

A BBL surgery involves a cosmetic procedure where one's body fat is used to enhance the shape and size of their buttt.

The lady's video was captioned:

"Dress like your miracle hallelujah challenge, me I have sah dressed like my successful bbl surgery for banging body this December, if e reach your tun wear wedding gown for husband. Instagram saw it first."

Watch the video below:

