A Nigerian lady sparked debate after sharing how she destroyed her relationship after God sent her a man.

She stated that she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video by @auntypaulineofficiel on TikTok, the lady shared how God sent her man but she could not maintain the relationship.

She said:

“Remembering the time I prayed for a relationship during hallelujah challenge 2023. God brought the man. I used my own hands to destroy what God blessed me with. I became a thorn in his flesh. I learned that God gives but man needs wisdom to keep.”

In another video, she detailed how she didn’t support him but was very harsh and demeaning in the relationship.

Her words:

“I was a pessimist. Instead of supporting him, I always tried to find something he could work it. I was disrespectful. I would hang up the call if I feel his tone was slightly higher than mine.”

In the caption, she added that she had changed.

She said:

“It is well. I have changed o.”

Lady’s relationship story sparks debate

@Cee said:

"Genuine question, are you hoping he sees this? I ask coz I know of two people who did this and reconnected with their exes. Infact one couple is getting married in March."

@flohrenz said:

"Jesus!!!!!!!!!! This is my Story..The fact that everything seems similar with yours, even being The first Girl and him the last Born.. I'm always angry, always comparing.He will always Correct and try."

Mimi kings said:

"Most people dont understand why I don’t take marriage serious now, like guy I am tooo hurt for any sweet boy to come to my life, so that’s why I pray for healing and pray for him but I don’t want to."

Repostings Worldwide said:

"That man was not your man, he was just teaching you and preparing you. God will never give you the man he has prepared for you if you are not ready for him."

@Vitaminray said:

"I believe it’s post trauma response, you’d want to self sabotage cause you just believe that he isn’t there for the right reasons, I’ve done this before but I’m usually right."

