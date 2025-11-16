Tonto Dikeh has shared a worrying vision about a prominent man of God in her latest post on social media

The Nollywood actress, in the post, called for action, asking people to intercede for their spiritual leader

Her message stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with some taunting her for the vision

Nollywood star and politician Tonto Dikeh caused a stir with a vision she shared across her social media pages on Saturday, November 15.

Tonto, who previously made waves over a video of her speaking in tongues at an event, called for prayers for spiritual leaders.

According to the post she shared, the vision showed a coffin next to a well-known man of God during a moment of celebration.

"While praying, I saw a well-known man of God in a moment of celebration, yet beside him stood a coffin. This is a call to intercede. Pray earnestly for your spiritual leaders. Cover them with strength, protection and divine preservation. The enemy wages war against those who carry the mantle; stand in the gap for them," Tonto Dikeh's post read.

In related news, Tonto Dikeh caused a buzz on social media after announcing she had given her life to Jesus Christ.

She disclosed that there was nothing attracting her to the world anymore and vowed to hold on to Jesus till the end.

"There is nothing in the world anymore for me. Jesus, whether you bless me or not, I will stay; if you don’t bless me, I am here," she said.

A screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's post is shown below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's post

Igwe Jackson said:

"Like play like play you don de see?"

Ete's Hanny Otipoi commented:

"Make Ona find rope near diz woman ooo!"

Melissa Ntombizanele Booysen said:

"She is carrying her assignments.Gods calling is upon her."

Genevieve Chiamaka Ohamadike said:

"All the men and women of God throughout this country and beyond be protected oh Lord."

Maureen Idemudia said:

"Father Lord, you reveal to redeem. Protect and preserve your servants from untimely death in Jesus mighty name, amen."

Nneoma Linda Duru said:

"A clergy man will go home to his maker soon. I made that post on my wall last week cos I had same revelation. God help us."

cynthiacandy8 said:

"Evangelist chukwuebuka Anozie OBI said similar thing to this.. In his words " God is showing me that another God's general is about to kick the bucket again but if it's not his time yet MAY God intervene."

nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 said:

"@prophet_abel_boma your prophesy can come to reality! Thank you Jesus."

