An American woman who got married to a Nigerian man said there is just one thing she regrets about the union

The lady who shared her marriage story on social media some months ago has now been living with the man for a while

In a new video she posted on TikTok, the lady told her followers how things were going with the marriage

An American woman who is married to a Nigerian man has shared updates about her marriage.

The woman shared the story of her marriage some months ago and also shared how her family felt about her choice.

The American lady said she regrets not marrying her husband earlier. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovehas_nodestination.

Source: TikTok

Now, she has posted an update to tell her followers her experience after living with the Nigerian man for a while.

According to the lady identified as Mrs Nnaji, there is just one regret she has after getting married to a Nigerian man.

She said the only regret she has is that she did not marry the man earlier. She wondered where the man had been all the while she was looking for a husband.

Her words:

"One regret I have marrying a Nigerian man? You guys know on my journey, I'm always transparent, because that's what I'm here for. I can be transparent and I can be honest. Behind all the videos, behind all the photos, we are real people. And this is our journey. So one thing that I regret about marrying my husband is not marrying him fast enough. Where was he 10 years ago? Where were you? I didn't marry you fast enough."

The American lady said she is enjoying her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovehas_nodestination.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as American lady shares her experience marrying a Nigerian man

@Ope555 said:

"I’m single and open to meeting a beautiful black lady above 30 who’s confident, mature, and ready for a real connection. I value honesty, peace, and shared laughter. Let’s build something genuine and lasting, one good conversation at a time."

@Ms.SK said:

"You have picked up that accent to a T girl, they would think that you in Nigerian or from West Africa, how you speak, you have perfected it."

@Love Conquers All said:

"I know that's right! When you know you have a king KEEP HIM!"

@Real Shiner said:

"I am shina from Lagos state..I am single and searching for good woman for relationship."

@BigWalex🇳🇬 said:

"You put some of us on suspect at first, but I can tell you we still have more of that your husband in Nigeria doing real thing and very transparent. American women, grab ur copy we’re here, you people are so amazing."

@Myck & Rina said:

"This is exactly how I feel. Like baby where were you all this time!?"

American lady shares experience with Nigerian man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady from the United States of America said she married a Nigerian man who was an undocumented immigrant.

The lady shared her experiences with the man in the wake of mass deportations of some immigrants by the Trump administration.

She said she met her husband online and they got married after three months of dating, even though he was undocumented.

Source: Legit.ng