A hardworking lady who sells akara (bean cakes) for a living has celebrated becoming a graduate

The fresh graduate celebrated her academic feat publicly, revealing that she is the first to do so in her father's lineage

While thanking God for her academic achievement, the akara seller stated that she broke a generational curse in her family

An akara (bean cakes) seller, @sexyakarafryer, who saw herself through school has graduated from school.

@sexyakarafryer announced her graduation on TikTok with a heartwarming video.

She started her akara business with N20k in 2018. Photo Credit: @sexyakarafryer

In the clip, she emerged from a building and hopped into a whip, which took her to school. The next scene showed her dancing in her academic gown.

@sexyakarafryer was also captured jubilating publicly with a cardboard which had "MY AKARA MADE ME A GRADUATE" written on it.

Akara seller, her family's first graduate

Sharing her story, @sexyakarafryer revealed she is the first graduate in her father's lineage, adding that she broke a generational curse.

She appreciated God for helping her achieve her academic dream. When quizzed, @sexyakarafryer said she started her akara business with N20k back in 2018.

@sexyakarafryer trended on social media a year ago owing to how elegant she dresses while selling akara.

People celebrate the akara seller

mr._solar_Cheche_Canada said:

"Congratulations on this amazing journey. You look resplendent and regal ❤️. Soar higher than eagles in Jesus name, amen."

Abia celebrity model said:

"Congratulations baby girl ❤️may this smile never depart from your face."

shuga collection said:

"I love seeing people from my village making it congratulations."

Interiorsbydera said:

"Congratulations you did it. Proud of you."

Ugom ❤️ said:

"I broke mine too .

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen ✅.

"Am forever grateful ."

Nkay said:

"You will Win always mummy will never cry over."

Phynex said:

"Congratulations love.

"Let this your graduation post not end anytime soon.

"You deserve it."

