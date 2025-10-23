A brilliant 22-year-old Nigerian lady celebrated as she became a university lecturer at her young age

She opened up about how she got the job and what she studied, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady, as others made further enquiries about her job

A Nigerian lady named Sarah celebrates as she begins her lecturing job at 22 years old.

She posted a video of her first day at work and shared how she got the job.

22-year-old Nigerian Lady Becomes Lecturer in University, Shares How She Got Job: “Show Them Shege”

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @sara_epue, the lady revealed that she was on her way to her first day at work as a lecturer at a university.

She said:

“Nothing to see here. Just a 22-year-old girl having her first day at uni as a lecturer. Real circle moment, from sitting in those seats to standing before them. Grateful, proud, and still in awe of how far grace and grit have brought me.”

Many took to the comments to ask her how she got the job and what she studied in school.

The lady responded that she studied human physiology and shared how she got the job.

Sharing what helped her get the lecturing job, the 22-year-old lady said:

“Lots of professional connections and achievements.”

In another post, the lady shared how she attended a scientific conference and her research paper beat that of 40 PhD holders.

She said in the post:

"When I walk into the scientific conference room and they think Idk ball. Oh baby...I know ball! I beat over 40 PhD candidates to win 2nd best research presentation with my BSc. Research

"This was a cannon ball event, I felt like I was in the right place. The older professionals were so welcoming, they all treated me like a colleague. This year’s conference is this month and I won’t miss it for the world."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail video of 22-year-old lecturer

WigStudio_AllYear said:

Tutorial on how to become a lecturer

Morayo said:

nice, that's the course I'm studying

Oriame said:

This my lecturer go Dey enter my eye oh

Sohniar said:

You are that girl

Caleb D.C said:

Wow that's beautiful,congrats. keep shining

Maggie Ehiagwina said:

"Congratulations girlll! Please show them shege on my behalf."

EEK said:

That's beautiful. Go girlllllllll."

halymah.a

Goshhhhh can’t wait for mine

Ayaya Collections 📿💜

Well done my girl

Source: Legit.ng