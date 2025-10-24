Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

“You Will Beg”: Online Vendor Posts Curses Customer Sent to Her on WhatsApp, Narrates Issue They Had
People

“You Will Beg”: Online Vendor Posts Curses Customer Sent to Her on WhatsApp, Narrates Issue They Had

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read

An online vendor posts the screenshot of the messages she received from her online customer.

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

She narrated what happened between them, which led to the insults she received.

“You Will Beg”: Online Vendor Posts Curses Customer Sent to Her on WhatsApp, Narrates Issue They Had
“You Will Beg”: Online Vendor Posts Curses Customer Sent to Her on WhatsApp, Narrates Issue They Had
Source: TikTok

In a post by @rtw_by_debbie on TikTok, she posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message that read:

“I promise you. As long as I am a tither in church, your business will never grow beyond this point. You will beg for help, you will not see it. As you have played with my hard-earned money and business, you will put your money into business, and you will not see result. Except I am not called by God.”

In the comments, the vendor shared what transpired between her and the customer.

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

She said:

“She bought 2 two piece sets from me over a month ago and delivered to her customer in the UK, then she sent a video saying her customer said the 2 two piece didn’t come with tops.

Read also

Online vendor shares painful question customer asked her after delivery delay: “I’ve been crying”

“I told her we packaged her order completely and it could have been from the cargo company, but since she has been buying from me to resell, I will make a refund for one out of the two, considering it’s been almost a month. Naso, she unleash curse on me say I must refund for two.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as customer lays curses on businesswoman

Mooresville

This is too harsh from a customer. Kilode is the person going through warfare

Loannie cakes in Abeokuta

Ahahn, God is not a wicked God, so none of this will happen. Your business is preserved. Vendor’s eyes deg see things sha

Omofa🌺

Reminds me of when Balak tried to get Balaam to curse the Israelites, but every time he opened his mouth, he ended up blessing them instead 😭. What God has blessed, no one can curse 🙌🏽✨ Numbers 23:8 - How shall I curse whom God has not cursed? And how shall I denounce whom the Lord has not denounced?

PJ baby | Skincare 🌸

Called my God dey shepe

Best Cake in Ilorin

this print is so fine🥰🥰🥰, that being said... wetin Una carry wetin Una throw. I hope she knows God is not wicked

Read also

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady who used carton to make laptop gets new one for free in less than 24 hrs

Shopdeluxe

Ahhh this curse is much oo.Kilode

Baby Nurse 👩‍⚕️

even the devil is shocked 😳 he hasn't seen something like this before

THRIFT VENDOR IN LAGOS/ENUGU

Ahan see swear, some customers ehhhh, please we’re waiting for story time

Perfume vendor in Ado Ekiti

Ahhh this is too much God abeg

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: