An online vendor posts the screenshot of the messages she received from her online customer.

She narrated what happened between them, which led to the insults she received.

“You Will Beg”: Online Vendor Posts Curses Customer Sent to Her on WhatsApp, Narrates Issue They Had

In a post by @rtw_by_debbie on TikTok, she posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message that read:

“I promise you. As long as I am a tither in church, your business will never grow beyond this point. You will beg for help, you will not see it. As you have played with my hard-earned money and business, you will put your money into business, and you will not see result. Except I am not called by God.”

In the comments, the vendor shared what transpired between her and the customer.

She said:

“She bought 2 two piece sets from me over a month ago and delivered to her customer in the UK, then she sent a video saying her customer said the 2 two piece didn’t come with tops.

“I told her we packaged her order completely and it could have been from the cargo company, but since she has been buying from me to resell, I will make a refund for one out of the two, considering it’s been almost a month. Naso, she unleash curse on me say I must refund for two.”

Reactions as customer lays curses on businesswoman

Mooresville

This is too harsh from a customer. Kilode is the person going through warfare

Loannie cakes in Abeokuta

Ahahn, God is not a wicked God, so none of this will happen. Your business is preserved. Vendor’s eyes deg see things sha

Omofa🌺

Reminds me of when Balak tried to get Balaam to curse the Israelites, but every time he opened his mouth, he ended up blessing them instead 😭. What God has blessed, no one can curse 🙌🏽✨ Numbers 23:8 - How shall I curse whom God has not cursed? And how shall I denounce whom the Lord has not denounced?

PJ baby | Skincare 🌸

Called my God dey shepe

Best Cake in Ilorin

this print is so fine🥰🥰🥰, that being said... wetin Una carry wetin Una throw. I hope she knows God is not wicked

Shopdeluxe

Ahhh this curse is much oo.Kilode

Baby Nurse 👩‍⚕️

even the devil is shocked 😳 he hasn't seen something like this before

THRIFT VENDOR IN LAGOS/ENUGU

Ahan see swear, some customers ehhhh, please we’re waiting for story time

Perfume vendor in Ado Ekiti ✅

Ahhh this is too much God abeg

