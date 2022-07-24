A young man who erks a living as a tailor in Lagos Island has acquired a master's degree from a UK varsity

Gbenga Lloyd Adesanya's academic feat was celebrated by his brother who revealed that the tailor had taken JAMB exam 4 times

From being a local tailor for 7 years, Gbenga has now added a feather to his cap with his master's in international fashion management

A Lagos Island tailor, Gbenga Lloyd Adesanya, has been celebrated on social media after he graduated from Nottingham Trent University in the UK with a master's degree in international fashion management.

His brother, Michael Adesanya, took to Linkedin to share the academic feat with pictures taken at his graduation ceremony.

Gbenga achieved academic success in the UK. Photo Credit: Michael Adesanya

The inspiring story of Gbenga

Michael said that he didn't clap or shout like others when his brother's name was announced at the graduation ceremony on Friday, July 22 because he was lost in the memories of how rough their journey in life had been up to that moment.

He said Gbenga's journey was rougher. Michael remarked that his brother remained focused on his big dreams in spite of his challenges.

Gbenga, born as a stillborn, wrote JAMB exams 4 times and worked hard as a tailor for 7 years.

Michael praised his brother for his resilience which has shown that roadblocks can be stepping stones.

"Baba Wale (their dad) must be ”buga-ing” in his grave for taking his name a notch higher in the fashion world. We are proud of you bro!," Michael wrote.

Netizens reactions

Abimbola N. said:

"Congratulations. And thank you for taking the rough path instead of the 'easy' road of crime."

Dr. Ngonidzashe Makwindi said:

"Soaked in deep emotions and memories " you can say that again Brother. That is typical of many of us who come from disadvantaged and vulnerable families. Our parents sacrifice a lot of things for us to go to school but when we make it at the top, at times,they would have since passed on. This is exactly what I went through. Its painful to say the least.

"Especially when you see others being accompanied by their parents at graduation .thank you for sharing."

Halimah Mustapha said:

"Congratulations, we need many more of these stories...quite a number of us are from humble backgrounds but this doesn't stop you from dreaming, working hard, staying focused and believing it can happen with God...I love this."

Adewale ADENIYI said:

"Congratulations. This is what I am talking about. Building career around an area of strength. Lloyd will never struggle to get opportunities."

