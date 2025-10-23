A Nigerian lady has expressed happiness on social media after her partner proposed to her with a fine silver ring

In a video, she showed off the fine ring and recounted how she had always watched other people's proposals and prayed for the same

Congratulatory messages poured in as several social media users stormed the comments section to react

A young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate with her followers after receiving a marriage proposal from her partner.

The emotional video captured the attention of many viewers on TikTok, as she proudly displayed a beautiful silver ring.

Nigerian lady happily shows off her engagement ring. Photo credit: @phave_styles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited as she flaunts engagement ring

While showing off her ring, the bride-to-be recounted how long she had waited for such a special moment to happen.

The lady, known on TikTok as @phave_styles, said she had often admired other people’s engagement videos posted online.

According to her, she had spent time watching several proposal videos, hoping that her turn would eventually come.

Despite being single at the time, she had constantly drawn inspiration from others who found love before her.

Now, her own special moment had arrived, and she described it as her 'personal season' of happiness and love.

"I have been tapping from others. Now congratulations has found me. Small ring. Big yesss. It's my season," she said.

Nigerian lady joyously flaunts her engagement ring. Photo credit: @phave_styles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady flaunts engagement ring

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Chim&amaira said:

"From the hand I can tell you are homely girl you will make a wonderful wife and mother. God bless your future home as for people mockking your hand especially the ladies I pray that with their beautiful hands they find love and get their own rings."

@Ebele Fidelia said:

"As I no geh man, I still dey thank God for pink app, if no be dah app hunger for don deal with me."

@Dee Amen’s said:

"Fresh hand no knuckles. Una Dey complain. At least the vein hand don collect wetin plenty Dey cry secretly for God to give them and then never see. Congratulations sis."

@nancyuju said:

"Omo, why the hate, she's beautiful the way she is, her hands are beautiful too, she's an embodiment of perfection."

@adore1170 said:

"Na wa for una ooo for this comment na today una dey see girl with vain hand or strong hand ahh atleast the hand nor be like una bl.eahing hand with dark knuckles."

@Shinehycent added:

"So no be man wear the ring, Omo na this kind hand lord of the ring suppose get. Congratulations sha I love good things."

@Resin’s by Bibian said:

"Fr sis I thought it’s a man’s hand earlier, congratulations and happy married life ahead."

See the post below:

Lady happily flaunts engagement ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady shared a lovely video showing off her expensive engagement ring.

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her excitement over the huge cost of the ring her man engaged her with.

Source: Legit.ng