Father Prince Chidi Philip, a Catholic priest, has sent a thought-provoking message to VeryDarkMan, who has been in an online rift with Chinese businessman, China Ross, for the past few days.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the reverend father compared VeryDarkMan's current situation to that of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who fought battles on many fronts.

According to the priest, Hitler fell because he fought on many fronts, not because he was weak, admonishing VeryDarkMan to retreat, saying he can't win all wars.

The priest further said VeryDarkMan's voice, though loud, is scattered at the moment, the same for his energy, and as such is not a good strategy.

He added that the critic's name is flying everywhere, as well as his unclad photos, to the detriment of his brand. He urged VeryDarkMan to take a pause.

"...VeryDarkMan, pause for a second. Look around. Even the strongest warriors fall, not because they lack strength, but because they forget strategy. History teaches us this, Hitler didn’t fall because he was weak, he fell because he fought on too many fronts.His statement partly read:

"You can’t win every war at the same time, not against Blord, the Chinese, "some" Igbos, and the internet. You can’t. That’s not strategy. That’s sU'icide.

"Right now, your energy is everywhere. Your voice is loud, yes, but it’s no longer sharp. It’s scattered. And when your energy becomes scattered, even your truth starts sounding like noise.

"People love you. People love your courage, your fire, your desire to expose evil and defend justice. But fire, when uncontrolled, doesn’t only burn enemies, it burns the vessel that carries it.

"Your name is flying everywhere. Your ndes are circulating online. Your brand is bleeding while the crowd is cheering. When the lights go off and the noise fades, who bears the scars? You. Not your followers, not the commenters. You alone..."

Priest's advice to VeryDarkMan

The Catholic priest expressed worry that VeryDarkMan was starting to make the same mistakes that Hitler made, which led to his fall.

He said VeryDarkMan was doing more harm than good to his legacy and urged him to lay low or take a break. His concluding statement read:

"...You could have destroyed the phone-price monopoly without mentioning anyone’s name. You could have passed your message without making enemies with your Chinese allies. That’s what strategy means. You fight systems, not individuals.

"Now, you’re at war with too many sides, moral war, tribal war, political war, spiritual war. Hitler made the same mistake. He thought fighting everyone proved power, in the end, it proved his downfall.

"Brother, go silent for a while. Retreat. Regroup. Rebrand. Even the best militaries in the world withdraw to strategize, not because they are weak, but because they are wise.

"Because sometimes, the loudest roar is silence. And the smartest fighter is the one who knows when to stop swinging.

"You’re doing more harm than good to your legacy right now.

"So please, lie low. Let this storm pass.

"Because he who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day.

"This is not hate. It’s a brother’s concern."

Catholic priest's message to VeryDarkMan sparks reactions

Onye Obodo said:

"If I hear say he listen. Person way pride wan bend."

Fam EM said:

"Make una leave Napoleon alone abeg.

"He wants to do what no one has ever done on this earth .

"He gonna learn in a hard way, don’t play."

Pender Matthew Aghogho said:

"This is why Sun Zu said: He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight. Thank you Prince Chidi Philip .

"Like they say in military parades, take dressing Verydarkblackman . Do am as fada don talk am."

Chioma Olivia Ikenna-Ekwuibe said:

"You have said nothing but the truth, Padre. I pray he listens to this advice."

Di'ke Chudi said:

"Vdm na spoilt child that suddenly became famous. Such persons no dey hear advice until everything spoil."

Stephen Ebere said:

"Him VDM na Mr know it All fr I don't think that anyone can advice VDM, he wants to fight anything that is fightable, he said him alone control the social media, even people like CR7 that has more than 175m followers on Facebook alone will never make such statement, some one who is not even able to win blord na the Igbos he won win."

Source: Legit.ng