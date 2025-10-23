Cameroonian singer Dencia, whose real name is Reprudencia Sonkey, has reacted to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital crisis

It is no longer news that the young actress and her husband are currently going through a rough patch with claims of domestic violence

Speaking about their issue, Dencia went online to share her thoughts, igniting online comments

Reprudencia Sonkey, a Cameroonian singer, widely known as Dencia, has reacted to the drama between Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko and his young wife, Regina Daniels.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy after reports of the 25-year-old's marital crisis became public. Regina claims that Ned beats her, while the senator cited substance abuse as the root cause of their crisis.

Several online users have shared their opinions about this, including Dencia, who slammed Regina for settling for an "old man" as a young girl, stating that’s how it is.

The Cameroonian singer slammed the actress for settling for someone like Ned when she could have had so many options. She also accused her of flaunting fake designers and flahsy lifestyle, yet being beaten.

Dencia said:



"Young fresh girl like this, career and all, u go and give your youth to old grandpa turtle In looking man, you thugged it out and wear fake designer bags, shoes, clothes, flaunt old cars and house untop of it, he is beating you? This could never be me."

"But if it was me, I know my friends are jumping him, there's gonna be a funeral and I inherit all the old sh*t? ég Chyna, Niss, PY, and all my gay triends are fighting Harper and Dream def will fight too. With all this generous young wealthy men out here anyways let's mind our business cuz they'll get back together. Dear young girls, I promise you, you have many options and your grandpa ain't one."

See the post below:

What fans said about Dencia's post on Regina Daniels

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@jacintabae779 said:

"She didn’t lie.. Regina never gave any billionaire wife vibes. Fake designers, no car of her own, living in an old home that isn’t properly furnished. What exactly did she think Ned would give her that a young and Rich man wouldn’t have given her way more? Sacrificed her youth just to be grandpa’s 6th wife and collect beating ontop."

@__caezaer_ said:

"This is Regina’s last chance to escape. If she goes back , he might pluck out of one of her eyes so her options will reduce. Old men that are married to young girls are very eval."

@ogaslove said:

"Do you know Regina is the 6th wife, where will she see properties to inherit 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@jocasipromax said:

"Where is her handle cos she’s saying things others are scared to say 🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌💯💯 I mean if can give myself constant SHEIN is better than never having butterflies as a young beautiful girl with a career ! Omo ooo."

@imade_prissylaz said:

"Honestly Regina for be one of those nollywood hot babes by now but she say she rather cry in a private jet. Trust me she’s going back to him."

@beehive607 said:

"She don't finally break the table Regina is managing."



