A Nigerian man has defended VeryDarkMan amid online criticism, praised his work for the poor, and urged others to recognise his good deeds

VeryDarkMan was praised for speaking for the masses despite backlash and the dispute with China Ross

He said critics should have moved on if they disliked VeryDarkMan's style

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to blast critics of online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, as he compares him to Jesus.

He mentioned that people have been criticising VeryDarkMan repeatedly. Despite acknowledging that VeryDarkMan isn’t always correct, he has helped many people, and the man urged others to recognise that.

Man shares video defending VeryDarkMan from attacks. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Facebook/Kayuswonder. Getty Images/GraphicaArtis

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man blasts critics of VeryDarkMan

He shared a lengthy video of himself discussing the good deeds of VeryDarkMan, pointing out that even Jesus was criticised. VeryDarkMan is facing backlash, but that does not erase the many positive things he has done.

He stated that those who do not like his online personality should not follow his page or watch his videos, as criticism continues despite his efforts to help people.

This comes amid the ongoing dispute between VeryDarkMan and his Chinese business partner, China Ross.

The man, identified as Kayuswonder, took to his Facebook page to speak about VeryDarkMan, praising him despite the online backlash.

He added a description of the video on his page:

"We stand with VeryDarkMan, anytime, any day. A passionate and genuine soul. No amount of fake news can change our support. We believe in you always.”

He spoke about his online personality and the drama he has faced despite his good heart.

His statement:

"I do not expect everyone to like VeryDarkMan. I do not expect VeryDarkMan to be 100 percent correct in everything that he does, but you see that lad."

"If you watch him carefully, listen to him emotionally, you'll see there’s so much genuineness in him. Even Jesus Christ, I don’t expect everybody to like VeryDarkMan."

"Everybody that goes against him is being humbled. That guy has a platform to make more than enough for himself. He’s someone who speaks for the people, how many people in this country do that?"

He added that there are few people truly interested in justice for the masses, and instead of support, VeryDarkMan faces criticism:

"How many people in this country speak for the people? The country will hardly improve. The rich keep getting richer, and if a poor man speaks out, they silence him."

"We have someone who still advocates. As VeryDarkMan fights, the majority of what we do doesn’t benefit him. You say that kind of person is bad, but many of you only care about yourselves. Look at this man: he fights for the masses, for the poor, and yet people are against him."

Man says VeryDarkMan has helped many despite backlash. Photo source: Facebook/Kayuswonder

Source: Facebook

Man sends message to VeryDarkMan's critics

"I don’t expect VeryDarkMan to be 100 percent right in everything he does, but see the legacy, see what he has don, I admire him."

He also addressed those attacking VeryDarkMan and advised them to unfollow if they do not like him:

"Many of you don’t have the courage to do what he does, and it pains you. When you see someone doing what you cannot or wish you could, appreciate and support that person."

*VeryDarkMan is a legend. He has tried. He has spoken for the masses, recovered many things, and yet some of you still criticise him. If you don’t like what he does, just move on."

Watch the video below:

Blord moves against China Ross and VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian entrepreneur Linus Blord Williams, popularly known as Blord, revealed plans to involve Chinese authorities in investigating alleged fraud linked to businessman China Ross.

He also hinted at the potential extradition of online personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, amid their public feud over imported phone prices. Blord urged alleged victims to submit evidence to his China office to ensure legal action is taken.

Source: Legit.ng