A lady has shared a post on the X app reacting to the ongoing saga between VeryDarkMan and a Chinese man named Ross

In her post, she claimed that one of VeryDarkMan's problems with the Chinese man began from being called 'a partner'

Speaking further, she questioned whether boycotting someone in a deal makes them an honest person in any sense

A social media user has weighed in on the ongoing disagreement between popular activist VeryDarkMan and a Chinese businessman known as Ross.

The feud, which has been trending online, reportedly began after the two men fell out over business dealings that were once seen as friendly collaborations.

Lady addresses VeryDarkMan and Ross's 'beef'

The post, shared by an X user identified as @mimi_yakigar, claimed that one of the triggers of the misunderstanding was the term “partner”.

According to her, that single word seemed to ignite the conflict between the influencer and the Chinese man.

She went on to question the motives behind spending a huge amount of money to fly someone to China, noting that such an act was unlikely to be out of goodwill alone.

In her words:

"One of VDM’s problems with Ross was being called a partner. Fair enough. But think about it, why would someone spend $15k to take you to China if not to make returns? When you boycott someone in a deal, does that make you an honest person?"

The clash between VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, and Ross has been making headlines recently.

Ross had claimed to have spent about $15,000 to sponsor the activist’s trip to China, covering his travel and accommodation.

In return, he said the visit was meant to foster business ties and collaborations that could benefit both parties.

However, the relationship unexpectedly got sour as VeryDarkMan later distanced himself publicly, telling his followers to beware of the businessman.

He alleged that certain aspects of Ross’s operations were not straightforward as he had thought.

Ross, on the other hand, defended himself, explaining that his multiple online profiles were run by staff, not evidence of deceit.

Their rift has continued to heat up, with VDM warning the general public against engaging in any business with the Chinese businessman.

Reactions trail lady's post about VeryDarkMan, Ross

Nigerians reacted in the comments section of the post.

Chiwurld said:

"VDM discrediting him would ruin his reputation, which is too much. It would've been better if he hadn't gotten VDM’s publicity in the first place. VDM also needs to understand that he can't gather 10 years of experience in a few weeks. He needs to take a step at a time."

Zk said:

"Privacy and compliance aren’t opposites."

