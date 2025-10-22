Chinese businessman Ross has expressed disappointment with online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for calling him out

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan, who seemed in good terms with the Chinese before now, warned his followers to be careful when doing business with him

In his defence, Ross released screenshots of his chat with VeryDarkMan and also mentioned how much he has spent on the online critic

Ross, a Chinese businessman who sells used clothes and shoes, has opened up about certain things the public did not know about his dealings with Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

This comes after VeryDarkMan released a video, warning the public to be careful when doing business with Ross, with whom he had been on good terms before the video.

Chinese businessman defends himself

Ross, in a Facebook post, narrated that he sent an invitation to VeryDarkMan and took care of all his expenses.

The businessman added that he had spent $15,000 (N22 million) on the online critic, but he doesn't care about that.

He expressed displeasure that VeryDarkMan misunderstood him and stated that he has only one Facebook account.

Ross believes his misunderstanding with VeryDarkMan would be resolved in a few months, but maintains that he is a genuine businessman. He wrote:

"This is the full context of what Ross discussed with Brother VDM. Ross had no idea what was going on. Okay, Ross sent an invitation letter to VDM and covered all the expenses. There are records of cash payments for shopping and bank transfers. The total amount Ross spent is $15,000, and I don’t care about this money at all. Can you tell me what exactly happened? Being misunderstood is a really unpleasant thing.

"Would you spend time and $15,000 to deceive a friend you’ve known for a year? The day before yesterday, I even called Brother VDM to arrange his flight back to Germany and prepare samples of the products he likes.

"A lot has happened in just two days, but to put it simply: Ross only has this one Facebook account. Let’s set a time—maybe in two or three months—and Ross will talk things over with Brother VDM. By then, the misunderstanding will naturally be cleared up!"

VeryDarkMan: Ross' reaction triggers mixed feelings

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Chinese businessman's reaction below:

Esther Ntekim said:

"No need for the explanation.

"He said that you're a nice guy, but people should be careful."

Princess Mary Isaiah said:

"Why did you do it?

"It's so touching 💔.

"Vdm there are many ways to handle a situation without destr0ying, someone's business.

"That line "brother so why did you do it", really br0ke me 💔."

Kilasho Damilare John Abayomi said:

"Mr Ross, whatever might have happened just stay calm and don't be offended and pls don't explain too much because things will be more complicated that way. For someone to be bragging of 100 💯% integrity you know if such person perceived anything that want to tarnished his image he will quickly respond by exposing it.

"Remember his integrity and ways of doing things makes you love him and he will defend that integrity with the last drop of blood."

Ko couture said:

"This may be arrengee saga to make more people know Mr Ross the more in Africa... Trust me."

Pamela Onumajuru said:

"I’m a fan of VDM but what he did was wrong.

"They would have discussed first before bringing this to the public if Ross explanation doesn’t sound right.

"I really don’t like it when people cut friendships without a discussion."

Rhoda's Bake Bliss said:

"When dealing with Verydarkblackman just be straight forward. Try settle the misunderstanding Ross Used Clothing & shoes and everything will be ok. I like it wen u call VDM my brother."

