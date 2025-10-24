Man Withdraws Support for VeryDarkMan and Ratel Gang With Immediate Effect, States Reason
- As VeryDarkMan's feud with Chinese businessman China Ross deepens, one of his supporters has abandoned him
- In a Facebook post, a man announced his withdrawal of support for VeryDarkMan and the Ratel Gang, with immediate effect
- He gave a reason for taking such a decision, which has been met with mixed feelings from supporters and critics of VeryDarkMan
Michael Samuel Idoko, a Nigerian youth, has withdrawn his support for and interest in Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.
The man also said he was no longer part of the Ratel Gang, the name for VeryDarkMan's supporters.
Why man withdrew support for VeryDarkMan
In a Facebook post, the man described VeryDarkMan as a consummate manipulator. In his words:
"I hereby relinquish my interest in VDM, man is a consummate manipulator, through and through. Accordingly, I tender my withdrawal from the Ratel Gang effective immediately."
The man's announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
VeryDarkMan: Man's decision met with mixed reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's declaration below:
Dupe Adeuyan said:
"All the Ratels wey sit down on top of fence, we are happy seeing all of you jumping back, Congratulations to all of you. Una do well by revealing yourselves. We no send una. No need of coming out to blow your whistles, make una quietly dey take back waka."
PopeEmma Ikani Alfa said:
"As if anybody first know you there....
"Once una hear VDM name, na how to use the opportunity gather some kyn engagements the come una mind....
"You the relinquish support wey nobody seek from you in the first place..."
Mayor Õf Kogi said:
"Why not follow the drama carefully and clearly first?
"Don’t make a rash decision."
Idoko Isaac Junior said:
"Are you just knowing. A very full blown manipulator. Where is the evidence and everything about MOHBAD, IYABO OJO, TONTO and others?
"He will bring this one today, being another tomorrow. Start a new one next. Na wuna sha.
"He does some good stuff but in terms of manipulation? He's a chief of it."
Kaycee Ifedili said:
"He was going to continue winning people to his camp until he went to China.
"Man is."
Wuraola Gold said:
"As a man try and stand one place,I’ll help you and screenshot this incase you drop another one again…
"T for thanks."
Princess Bosch said:
"Obviously, the Chinese guy is a crook. After all said by VDM he didn’t debunk or deny anything instead he was only talking about the money he spent on VDM which means everything he did for VDM wasn’t genuine, he had an internal motive which he was using VDM to accomplish ….VDM was quick to notice his move."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported three major things that Chinese businessman China Ross said about VeryDarkMan amid their online rift.
Catholic priest's heartfelt message to VeryDarkMan
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had sent a heartfelt message to VeryDarkMan.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, the reverend father compared VeryDarkMan's current situation to that of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who fought battles on many fronts.
According to the priest, Hitler fell because he fought on many fronts, not because he was weak, admonishing VeryDarkMan to retreat, saying he can't win all wars.
Source: Legit.ng
