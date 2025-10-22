The best graduating student of Covenant University, Chidera Duru, has opened up about her experience in school

Chidera, who graduated with a 4.97 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), shared how she balanced her academics, business, and leadership roles

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Chidera shared her initial plans of studying abroad, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Chidera Duru received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best-graduating student of Covenant University in its recently concluded convocation.

The intelligent young lady graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering with a CGPA of 4.97.

Chidera, who delivered a speech at the convocation ceremony, spoke to Legit.ng about how she ended up in Covenant University and her experience.

Covenant University’s BGS wanted to study abroad

Chidera, who is from Imo State but grew up in Lagos, said she had initially wanted to study abroad.

She stated that her parents advised her to start from Nigeria and that was how she ended up in CU.

The graduate said:

“Covenant University actually wasn’t my first (or second) choice. I initially wanted to study abroad, but my parents felt it would be great to start here. In my first week in spite of all the stress, something clicked and I immediately knew this was where I was meant to be.

“Looking back, it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve made. I came in with no expectations, but I left with so much; amazing friendships, exposure to incredible opportunities, and the chance to attend some truly impactful events, even outside the country.

“To top it off, I’m now part of the very exclusive club of Covenant University graduates — some of the most sought-after minds in the country. It’s honestly such a humbling experience.”

Chidera shares why she chose chemical engineering

She told Legit.ng that her father was also a chemical engineer, as she opened up about her reason for choosing the course.

Her words:

“I’ve always wanted to solve problems — and omo, Chemical Engineering definitely had plenty of them! But beyond the challenge, it also provided real solutions to some of the world’s biggest issues, and that’s what drew me in.

“My dad actually studied Chemical Engineering too, so he was probably the most excited person when I chose it. My parents, though, have always been supportive — I think they would have been fine with whatever path I took, as long as I gave it my best.”

Sharing how she achieved her CGPA, she added:

“My final CGPA was 4.97. Getting there wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. Chemical Engineering is not a course known for its mercy. But in the end, it was incredibly fulfilling.

“There were countless reports, long nights, two final year projects and enough reason to doubt, but I rooted everything on grace and discipline. I always say it was God, grit, and a good support system.”

CU’s BGS shares how she balanced activities

Chidera, who was the president of her department for two levels, shared how she was able to balance her roles.

She also opened up about having a business and shared the principle that worked for her.

The lady told Legit.ng:

“Balancing everything was definitely not one of the easiest things I have done. I wore quite a few hats in school — I served as President of my Department in 300 and 400 levels, and as the Vice Chair of the Student Council in my final year, which is equivalent to the Student Union Government in other universities. I also had a business.

“So yes, I stayed very busy! But funny enough, being busy was what actually kept me focused. It helped me stay intentional and structured. I’m someone who likes to make the most of my time, so I plan my days carefully.

“I live by Parkinson’s Law, which says that “work expands to fill the time allotted to it”. If I give myself 24 hours to finish a note, I’ll do it in 24 hours; if I give myself eight days, it’ll somehow take all eight.”

Sharing her plans for the future, Chidera added:

“I see myself at the intersection of technology, business, and environmental solutions — creating systems and innovations that actually make life better.

“I’m passionate about impact, so beyond the title, I want to be in spaces where I can lead projects, influence policies, and inspire people to build sustainably and think differently.”

