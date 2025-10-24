A lady who has a twin sister shared how she was accused of impersonation during an examination

She gave details of what happened and how it was finally resolved after the intervention of the head of department

Many who came across the post reacted to the story and shared their similar experiences about being twins

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as a twin and how one of them was accused of impersonation.

The twins, named Goodness and Mercy, shared that they were both to use the same hall for an examination.

A lady who has a twin sister shares how she was accused of impersonation. Photo: @thegmtwins

Source: TikTok

In a post by @thegmtwins on TikTok, they narrated how the incident happened.

The post read:

“The time one of us was accused of impersonation during an exam. So Mercy had already finished her exam and left the hall. Everything was calm o. Next thing, it was Goodness’ department’s turn to write in the same hall. She just entered jejely and sat down.

“One invigilator looked at her like…’ah ah, didn’t you just finish writing? How come you’re here again?’ Before we knew it, Goodness was accused of writing for someone else.

“Goodness kept saying, ‘Sir, that’s my twin you saw. That’s not me. Even Goodness’ HOD had to ask her to come to her officer with her twin. Sometimes being a twin can be free drama.

“One thing about being a twin, you will experience drama you didn’t order for. That exam day was pure drama. Imagine, trying to remember what you read, next thing your face has brought wahala your way simply because you are a TWIN.”

“Looking back now, we can only laugh. Ah, twins! This twin life too dramatic abeg.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail twin sister’s examination experience

@Chidimma Nwagbo said:

"This happens a lot with my twin sis especially when they are sharing food or snacks, they'll start thinking the second person wants to collect food twice."

@JoScAr said:

"I can remember that day very well. I sat with Goodness in front. It was our year two if not mistaken. The exam was very tough and I was even hoping on her paper before a man walked in asked what she was doing inside Public Health exam's hall. I was even confused because I didn't know she has a twin, and that was how she was been distracted by some lecturers .Not until the HOD asked her to come to her office with her twin."

@behi_ baby said:

"I can only imagine the stress if you had a squad that you were planning to sit with."

@Anthony said:

"That must have been a really stressful situation!"

Twin sisters share their experience after one of them was accused of impersonation during an examination. Photo: @thegmtwins

Source: TikTok

In related stories, twin brothers dating identical sisters shared why they couldn't get married, while twin brothers who graduated together shared their experience.

Woman expecting twins celebrates on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman got people talking as she boasted about getting engaged, married, and pregnant within a year.

She shared her pregnancy photos and mentioned the gender of the twins she was expecting with her husband.

Her viral post caught people’s attention online, as many shared their observations and congratulated the couple.

Source: Legit.ng