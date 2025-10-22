A Nigerian woman has questioned VeryDarkMan’s handling of the China Ross saga, demanding proof of the alleged scam

She asks why China Ross wasn’t given a chance to defend himself before being called out online

Her post sparks online debate, raising concerns about integrity and transparency in the ongoing drama

A Nigerian woman has weighed in on the drama between Nigerian influencer and activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, and a businessman popularly known as China Ross.

This comes amid claims that China Ross allegedly scammed an individual of a substantial amount after being trusted to deliver goods.

VeryDarkMan urged to show evidence in China Ross controversy. Photo source: Facebook/Nenye Uzowulu, Instagram/verydarkblackman

Woman questions VeryDarkMan

It is being rumoured that a woman had reached out to China Ross for the purchase of goods, but he reportedly failed to deliver them. The matter was then reportedly reported to the sister of VeryDarkMan.

Rumour also suggests that VeryDarkMan took up the matter, disassociated himself from China Ross, and advised the public not to trust the businessman.

Amid this, a Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to weigh in on the matter and ask some pressing questions.

According to a post she shared on her page, Nenye Uzowulu, via the popular social media platform Facebook, the woman posed questions that demand answers regarding the ongoing online drama.

Her post read:

"Then again... Is there any existing sister? Why is she not providing evidence of how Ross scammed her? What if Ross is innocent? VDM, I know, moves with evidence. Why are we not seeing her sister’s claims and evidence?"

Lady sparks debate over VeryDarkMan’s online callout of Ross. Photo source: Facebook/Nenye Uzowulu, Instagram/verydarkblackman

She went on to question why VeryDarkMan reportedly didn’t reach out to the individual involved in the business transaction before calling him out online.

She continued:

"You couldn’t reach out to someone who sponsored your trip to China before calling him out. Don’t you think he deserves to defend himself too? What if your sister is lying?"

"What if VeryDarkMan is not telling us what we need to know?"

"Omoh! Integrity pause."

Her statement immediately attracted attention, as many individuals flocked to the comment section of her post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman questions VeryDarkMan

Georgiana Patrick wrote:

"Una eyes don dey clear small small. Mr integrity no dey talk about the Ngo money again o,abi he dey pray make Nigerians no remember the money." again. Always falling out with people that helped him, throwing people under the bus without blinking twice. I am happy people are beginning to see his true colours. Na so he use his sister name take sell iPhone 17."

Let VDM show us evidence with dates ,let's see who Ross scammed,not Cho Cho Cho."

Providence stressed:

"I love you Nenye Uzowulu for always saying your mind without sending anybody you see this one that guy fuc.k up , na for only this china trip we started hearing about sister . He could not call Rose to confirm or try settling things."

Peace Njoba shared:

"Vdm is a freedom fighter. No be today him start to dey fight for us, way back when him be sug president for unilag, he fought tooth and nail for us...aluta must continue."

Juliet Samuel noted:

"That guy is controversial, the more I am trying to understand him, boom!!! another confusion from his end."

Udoba Precious wrote:

"I don’t like vdm at all. But what if the lady was scammed but by someone else .. vdm supposed reach out to Ross for his own side of his story sha. All these no concer me at all."

Akudo Blessing said:

"Baba said he went to China to help Nigeria unknown to the gullíble baba went for a fully paid advert."

Man explains VDM and China Ross feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man broke down the feud between VeryDarkMan and China Ross, sharing fresh details about what might have sparked their clash.

In a viral video, he asked six bold questions, exploring issues around a $100 payment and other possible business misunderstandings. His analysis drew widespread attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on who might be at fault in the ongoing dispute.

