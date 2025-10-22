A new twist emerged in the ongoing drama between VeryDarkMan and China Ross after a man shared a detailed breakdown of what might have led their online clash

The man released a viral video where he asked six tough questions directed at both sides

His analysis quickly gained attention online, as many Nigerians weighed in with mixed reactions

A Nigerian man has shared important details amid the clash between online personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, and his China-based businessman, China Ross.

He also asked six major questions while explaining the origin of the matter.

Man releases viral video on VeryDarkMan and China Ross feud. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Instagram/verydarkblackman, Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Man tackles VeryDarkMan and China Ross

The man, in the video, after watching both VeryDarkMan’s and China Ross’s clips, stated his opinion and maintained that there are certain things both parties are not telling the public. He expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

According to a video he posted on his Facebook page, the man, identified as Ugo Boss, explained that VeryDarkMan’s sister is involved in the matter after she was contacted by a woman who claimed she had been scammed by China Ross.

After the sister of VeryDarkMan received the complaint and several details, Ugo Boss claimed that VeryDarkMan did not investigate to confirm whether China Ross truly scammed the woman but instead jumped to conclusions, labelling him as untrustworthy.

As a result, the man went further to break down what might have transpired between the two former friends and business partners who are now at loggerheads.

Taking to his Facebook page, he asked some important questions to help provide clarity on the situation.

His statement:

"Is Chinaross actually a scammer, or does he have the potential to scam people? Is this misunderstanding coming from the issue of the Canton Fair? Is it a problem of $100? Did VeryDarkMan find out that Chinaross wanted to use other contacts apart from him? Is this just a normal business misunderstanding?"

Man addresses issues between VeryDarkMan and China Ross. Photo source: Facebook/Ugo Boss, Instagram/verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

After asking these questions, he went on to explain in detail what might have happened between Chinaross and VeryDarkMan.

"What is trending is a major business problem between VeryDarkMan and his main China contact, Chinaross. Both of them seem to be going apart, and many people are asking what exactly went wrong between these two friends.2

"I've listened to both sides of the story, VeryDarkMan’s seven-minute video and the several videos Chinaross has released.

"VeryDarkMan’s sister reported that a woman reached out to her, claiming that Chinaross scammed her. What I didn’t hear from VeryDarkMan was whether he investigated that report. If someone accuses your business partner of scamming, the first thing to do is verify. Unfortunately, VeryDarkMan concluded that Chinaross actually scammed the person.

"And the question is why should that be so?"

After analyzing the issue, he shared his personal opinion, insisting that there are still many unanswered questions about the two.

He continued:

"Personally, I think a lot has gone wrong because Chinaross is claiming that he paid others who took him to the Canton Fair $100, and that’s where the main problem began.

"According to him, VeryDarkMan also expected that same $100 payment. There are still so many unanswered questions in this ongoing issue, but I believe there are things both of them are not telling the public.

"Someone you’ve built a business relationship with over the years how do you suddenly go online to discredit that person? There’s definitely more to this story.

"It’s either VeryDarkMan felt that Chinaross was trying to manipulate their business relationship, or Chinaross wanted to use another influence or contact to continue the business."

Following his post, many individuals have stormed the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

Reactions as man tackles VeryDarkMan, China Ross

Aloy De Don wrote:

"The man claimed that VDM found out that he gave other African contact that took him to Canton fair 100 dollars each and VDM got angry, so it is an issue of 100 dollars. That man is not a scammerr, VDM wanted to be the only contact that will be doing business withg the man and he did not agree, that is the problem."

Grace Timmy added:

"$100 be an issue? Vdm is bigger than this na, though I can talk much kos this matter come long. Could be a normal business misunderstanding."

Sesugh Solomon noted:

"Darkman want people to pass through him as a middle man while Ross want to meet the buyers directly,Chinese will play darkman for big."

Osinachi Odibendi shared:

"I heard that the problem is that Blord sent VDM gbola to China Ross who happened to be the middle man between vdm and a chainees company and asked him to report it to the company or he will do it by himself and he did and the contract of vdm been an ambassador was terminated by the company."

Eight night Cinematic said:

"As a videographer, I have a friend who is a music producer. However, due to past experiences, I cannot confidently vouch for or recommend him to anyone. He has a history of accepting production fees without delivering completed beats, he also has an act of selling one artist's beat to another. While we are friends, I consistently advise those around me to exercise caution when considering his services... if anything happens no talk say I no warn you, my hand no dey... That's exactly what VDM did in his previous video."

Watch the video below

VDM’s China factory visit stirs online reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Chinese man spoke up in defence of VeryDarkMan during their visit to a factory in China. In a video shared on Instagram, he stated that he never collected money from anyone to promote products, insisting their goal was transparency and fair trade.

He added that time would reveal the truth about what VDM is doing in China, as many Nigerians reacted to the clip showing both men touring the factory.

Source: Legit.ng