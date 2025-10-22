A Nigerian man has weighed in on the raging controversy between VeryDarkMan and Ross Boss

VeryDarkMan had called out Ross and warned the public not to deal with the Chinese man because of him (VDM)

The man said it is important that VeryDarkMan make peace with the Chinese businessman

Nigerians on social media are still reacting to the saga between VeryDarkMan and Chinese businessman Ross Boss.

Many people came to see Ross as VeryDarkMan's pal, especially as they were always seen together in China.

But the two are now engaged in bitter social media exchanges after their relationship went sour.

It all started when VeryDarkMan shared a damaging video and warned his supporters to be wary of Ross Boss.

Ross Boss responded by claiming that he was the one who invited VDM to China and paid his travel expenses to the tune of $15000.

Now, a Nigerian man, Fidelis Ozuawala, has called on VeryDarkMan to make peace with Ross Boss.

In a post he made on Facebook, Fidelis said the two should settle their misunderstanding, noting that VDM did not go about the issue wisely.

His words:

"For this VDM and Ross issue, VDM didn’t go about it wisely. In Business and friendship, people will use you and most times they’re trying to make up for their past expenses on you. And don’t expect some to tell you thank you. The least you can do is set prior standards right or use them back. VDM has also shown that he’s both a street boy and an overthinker. He rarely believes people in all honesty. VDM is always in the look for loopholes while discussing and dealing with people— I don’t like that, it gives off a vibe of someone who could lie a lot, even though I don't believe VDM lies, well, don’t blame him, it may be because of past trauma and upbringing."

Fidelis said VDM can share his displeasure with Ross in a mature way if there is anything he finds dissatisfactory.

His words:

"Verydarkblackman settle with Ross, do this not because you’re wrong, but because you understand that in business and beneficial friendships you’ll be used (that’s the benefits), even after Ross, more people will want to use you tomorrow. So be prepared. Set prior standards and share your displeasure maturely with them."

Reactions to Fidelis Ozuawala's post

Okpolokpo Paul On said:

"A business built on deception isn’t a real business. Once they get what they want, they often walk away and leave you behind. It’s a lesson I recently learned, always protect your interests and make sure the partnership benefits both sides but make them lose also when they think they are done exploiting you."

Ngozi Jacinta Obasi said:

"VDM never finds it a bad thing for Ross using him and if you watched that his video well you will see where he said it but his pain here is that Ross went against their initial plans that's over using and that too can later land VDM in trouble. If Ross is being trusted in the business he called VDM for he shouldn't have gone ahead to make that video immediately VDM left China and even granted some Nigerians access to buy directly from him... That's betrayal and think am well if na you , you go gree? Using get level!"

