A Nigerian man has blamed a certain spirit for the ongoing clash between online personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and foreign businessman China Ross on social media.

The man took to his media page to share his opinion amid the back-and-forth between the two individuals.

Nigerian man accuses spirit of fueling feud

His statement comes after VDM released a video distancing himself from the Chinese businessman, while urging anyone engaging in business with him to do so at their own risk, as he has no ties with China Ross.

VDM’s statement caught the attention of many, prompting China Ross to release a video and chats to dismiss claims that he scammed anyone. He also shared evidence showing how he had sponsored VDM with various supports in recent weeks.

In the midst of this, a Nigerian man named Uncle Oles took to his Facebook page to highlight who he believes is truly at fault in the ongoing feud between VDM and China Ross.

He mentioned a certain spirit called the 'spirit of drag him down,' claiming that this spirit is the real problem and the cause of the fight between VDM and China Ross.

His statement read

"VDM is the problem, not Mr. Ross. The spirit of 'drag him down' that follows VDM is the real issue here."

He further highlighted China Ross’s contributions, including a substantial sponsorship for VDM.

"If Mr. Ross spent up to $15,000 to sponsor VDM’s trip to China, then he deserves all the credit for bringing VDM there, as well as the right to manage all of VDM’s activities, including video recording and uploads during the trip," he said.

He added:

"I believe VDM scammed Mr. Ross by ruining every opportunity for him to recover the money he invested in VDM’s China trip."

He also addressed those who continue to consider themselves friends or fans of VDM, given how this issue was handled:

"I seriously pity those who are still hanging around VDM, because soon it will get to their turn."

As he made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man blames spirit

Ooh Prestige write:

"This unah VDM and sence be like dis two parallel line that can never meet."

Ife Chukwudi added:

"Vdm go fight the wrong person. He think say na Everybody soft like Obi Cubana.. Baba Obi Go dey one Corner dey take Odogwu bitter dey Hail Ogbafia Blord. Werey Billionaire . In vdm next life he go anybody way dey answer Linus Williams .I dey always said no be Everybody u see u go fight . He jam his fellow youth young Blood way him eye dey Red , Forget the Billionaire S.hit . BLORD is Made for life!x

Kolawole Samuel stressed:

"Travel the Chinese man spent $15k on him. He never told his fans that he went there to do advert ooo and he was paid for it.."

James Uma added:

"Una never see anything yet,the mindset of a content Creator is different from business man ,importation is the highest risk but some people who are not into it think say e dey easy."

Simon Oliver noted:

"VDM should work on his character, it's really affecting him ratels should advice him."

Delivingsaint Michael shated:

"Moreover some of you have forgotten how VDM and the Ross of a man met. VDM was actually the one that did the guy a favor by helping him to recover his money dat someone was about to dupe him."

Shine Godson said:

"I'm a fan of vdm but im not with him on this one, he should have just try to protect his side by telling people to pass through him to reach Rose instead of telling everyone that Rose has several accounts and that alone can get him arrested."

Man criticises VeryDarkMan over China Ross feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man wrote to VeryDarkMan and his supporters, accusing him of mishandling the China Ross saga. In a detailed post, he claimed VeryDarkMan accepted money and favours from China Ross, then publicly called him out based on a single unverified scam report.

The man argued that VeryDarkMan has a pattern of attacking people he once supported and criticised his approach, warning supporters to speak up when he is wrong.

