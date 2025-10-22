A Nigerian man wrote to VeryDarkMan and his supporters, accusing him of handling the China Ross case unfairly

He claimed VeryDarkMan accepted money and favors from China Ross, then turned against him based on a single unverified scam report

He argued that VeryDarkMan has a pattern of publicly attacking people he once supported

A Nigerian man has written to Nigerian influencer and activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and also his supporters.

He urged his supporters to tell him when he is wrong, in relation to the ongoing issue he has with a Chinese businessman, China Ross.

VeryDarkMan warned by Nigerian man as online feud heats up. Photo source: Facebook/Kosi Ugo, Getty Images/NurOhoto

Source: Facebook

Nigerian man writes to VeryDarkMan, supporters

In a lengthy post made available online, the individual mentioned that there were ways VeryDarkMan could have handled the matter to provide clarity and prevent it from escalating. Instead, VeryDarkMan took an unexpected route, which wasn’t smart.

He noted that the businessman, China Ross, who is in China, is popular, and many people could have impersonated him to scam others online. This might be what happened to someone VeryDarkMan knows. Rather than reaching out to China Ross to get his side of the story and investigate, VeryDarkMan reportedly called him out publicly without getting to the bottom of the matter.

Nigerian writes to VeryDarkMan amid online China Ross feud. Photo source: Facebook/Kosi Ugo

Source: Facebook

According to the post by the man, whose name is written as Kosi Ugo, what VeryDarkMan did was wrong. He made this his final conclusion in the statement.

His post read:

"It doesn't matter if you are a VeryDarkMan supporter, but when you see your messiah messing up, can’t you tell him he is wrong?"

"For someone who swore that he would never collect one naira for advertisement, you took over 15k dollars from a Chinese man to come to China."

"The first video you took with this guy, asking your followers to patronize him, was in March. From March till October, people have been doing business with him, and not one person has come out to say that Mr Ross scammed them."

"Now, for whatever reason you claim, someone who could afford to sponsor your trip with thousands of dollars not once, not twice took you in, fed you, clothed you, etc. You got just one report that this person scammed someone. Instead of picking up your phone and reaching out to Mr Ross to hear his side of the story, what did you do instead?

"You called this man out with the intention of ruining his business. Oh yes, don’t act like that single video of yours won’t have an impact on him. You know the funny thing? This particular customer who claimed they were scammed by Mr Ross (if that’s even true), if you check the amount, it might not even be up to $1,000.

"Do you know that till today, there are accounts with large followings that are not owned by Martins, but people think he is the one? Tikifish Farm on Facebook has cried out that scammers have been impersonating him and swindling people in his name. And VDM knows this! He is just a wicked person!

"Why, Martins? Why, for God's sake? What’s with this Messiah syndrome of yours and the need to pull everyone down?

"This is exactly what happened with Phyna. Instead of picking up your phone and calling her when you felt she wasn’t doing the right thing, you called her out and revealed everything she had told you in private, all because she didn’t want to take you to meet Dangote.

"Please, miss me with that integrity BS! Let’s assume the Chinese guy really scammed someone you, VDM, would be the first person to show chats and receipts to the public. If he wasn’t honest with you, Martins would have called him out from the start!

"But your problem is simple. You hate it when people you help bring into the limelight are suddenly doing better without you. It irks you. It makes your skin crawl. 'How dare this person I promoted not come back to crawl at my feet and worship me?!'

"The earlier you tell this Auchi Chuck Norris the truth, the better for him. You’re not the messiah, Martins."

"You’re just a preeq seller/sucker from a broken home who managed to get fame because Nigerians are always looking for someone to save them."

As he made the statement, concerned individuals flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man challenges VeryDarkMan

Danny B Captain shared:

"On this particular one, he messed up. I'm his big fan, but I conderm this particular act of his. He sincerely needs someone to be accountable to. Every great and successful leader, have a leader and someone they listens to."

Ken Kennedy added:

"There’s no way this write up would have ended without 600 years of punishment following."

Miracle Working Gold noted:

"Am one of his supporters but on this matter he is 💯 percent wrong."

Ozoude Shantel stressed:

"He didn't collect the money, it was the total expenses made by the man, ranging from flight, hotels, feeding etc, he invited him to China and of course should foot the bills."

Adakole Precious noted:

"Abeg add another 600 years to the suffering,the guy No need pity,very anyhow human being oshi."

Immaculate Ihuoma wrote:

"The first time I have read from you without getting angryy."

Chigozie Alex said:

"You are so right well said."

Woman questions VeryDarkMan over China Ross saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman sparked debate online by questioning VeryDarkMan’s handling of the China Ross saga. She raised six key questions, demanding proof of the alleged scam and asking why Ross wasn’t given a chance to defend himself.

The woman also questioned the credibility of VeryDarkMan’s sister, asking why her claims haven’t been verified and whether Ross could actually be innocent.

Source: Legit.ng