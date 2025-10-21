A youth has issued a public challenge, expressing his willingness to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos in five days if one of his doubters will give him a N50 million reward

Recall that the young man had embarked on a similar solo marathon in 2023, trekking from Lagos to Port Harcourt to attempt a Guinness World Record

However, that attempt has been met with doubts recently, and he is determined to show that what he did in 2023 was not a fluke

A young man, Promise Wosu Junior, has issued a challenge to the public as he announced his willingness to embark on a solo trek from Port Harcourt to Lekki, Lagos, in five days.

In 2023, Promise embarked on a solo trek marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt to attempt a Guinness World Record.

Promise has issued an open challenge to his doubters. Photo Credit: Wene Port Harcourt

Source: Facebook

Details of trekking open challenge

Promise, who hails from Omudioga in Emohua local government, in Rivers State, admitted that he was not certified by the Guinness World Record in 2023 due to avoidable errors in the guidelines.

Determined to prove his doubters wrong, Promise issued the new marathon challenge, saying anyone who doubted his 2023 feat should put their money where their mouth is and be willing to reward him if he does it again.

He challenged a Facebook user, Brian Dennis, a doubter, to reward him with N50 million if he succeeds in the marathon, which will take place from November 17 to 22.

Should he fail in his quest, Promise said he would forfeit the lifetime job that the government gave him and withdraw other things that brands and individuals gave him.

Promise laid out some rules for anyone willing to accept his challenge.

His Facebook post partly read:

"...As a man of my word, I'm putting my money where my mouth is! I'm issuing an open challenge to Brian Dennis, Groups, brands or anyone who still doubts my feat. If you're willing to put your money on the line, I'm ready to take on the challenge again! or you forever keep shut.

"The Challenge:

"I'll walk from Port Harcourt to Lekki Lagos in 5 days, just like I did two years ago. If I succeed, the doubter (Brian Dennis ) pays me ₦50,000,000 (50 million Naira). If I fail, I'll forfeit the life-time Job given to me by the Government and everything given to me by individuals and brands be withdrawn.

"Rules:

"1. The challenge will take place on NOVEMBER 17th - 22nd 2025.

"2. A verification team will be present to document the journey with 24/7 live camera surveillance.

"3. The route will be predetermined and verified.

"4. The bet will be held by Verydarkman as our escrow until the challenge is completed.

"Are You Ready?"

A man is set to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos in five days. Photo Credit: Wene Port Harcourt.

Source: Facebook

Man's trekking marathon challenge sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's trekking challenge below:

Wosa Miracle said:

"Nothing sweet me pass this thing wey you post like this.

"I'll so love to see you eat his money and forever shut dem up."

Everest Nsirim said:

"Wene Portharcourt Bro we are all learned, a human can only trek 40 kilometres in a day.

"From port harcourt to Lagos is 600 kilometres, so is never possible for you to trek from port harcourt to Lagos in 5 days, except you will take drugs."

Fortune Wosu Emeka said:

"My advice: Leave Brian ‎ and others who believed you never attempted the GWR marathon.

"People must criticize you and I'll love you to get use to it."

Chinumezi Hekerem said:

"Na Trek person go leave him house come inspect when others are inspecting technological invention. Nawaoo."

Iwuofor Chibueze Emmanuel said:

"Go and look for handwork.... There are more creative things to do that can better the economy of the country."

Queen Michael said:

"This challenge is intense! Why not make the stakes equal for both parties? If you win, Brian ‎ pays you 50 million, but if you lose, you should pay him 50 million as well."

Man speaks after 5-day trekking marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who trekked from Lagos to Port Harcourt had reacted to reports of being hospitalised after completing his marathon.

Promise said that he was received by the Rivers state governor, Simi Fubara, upon his arrival from Lagos.

Promise is from Omudioga in Emohua local government, Rivers state, and he is a graduate of accounting. He studied at the University of Port Harcourt. He said he was motivated to embark on the tedious walk after facing many rejections.

Source: Legit.ng