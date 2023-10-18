In a stunning attempt to break a Guinness World Record, a young Nigerian man has begun a solo marathon from Lagos

The youth's target is to arrive in Port Harcourt in 5 days and admitted that it seemed like an impossible challenge

Pictures of the daring young man on the road as he got to Ogun state have emerged on social media

A young Nigerian man has begun a 5-day solo marathon from Lagos state to Port Harcourt to break a Guinness World Record.

The Port Harcourt youth named Wene intimated netizens of his Guinness World Record attempt in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 15.

Wene's target is to reach Port Harcourt in 5 days. Photo Credit: Wene Port Harcourt, NigerDelta Insider

Wene admitted that it seemed like an impossible challenge and urged people to join him on the adventure.

A look at his flier for the exercise showed he kicked off his journey on Tuesday, October 17 and is expected to end it on October 21.

According to NigerDelta Insider, Wene took off from Lekki Toll Gate around 4: 00 am on Tuesday. In an update on Wene's journey, the media reported that the youth has reached Ogun state.

People react to Wene Port Harcourt's attempt

Ime Ukowo said:

"I wish you God's divine strength, Best of luck and congratulations in advance. Amen, amen and amen."

Godwin Anderson said:

"Safe Run/Walk. May FRSC, VIO, Police, Military Armed Ribbers, HerdsMen Check Points not see, delay or stop this great feat. May God guide you. Safe."

Abigail Iyere Michael said:

"I just hope an ambulance will be following you.

"Wishing you all the best."

Uche Obika said:

"The resilient spirit of an average Nigerian is unbeatable.

"Just imagine we have politicians that have common sense, Nigeria would have been heaven on earth.

"You can do all things through Christ that strengthens you.

"All the best, bro."

Ibiso Henry said:

"Ever Since Hilda Baci's Cookathon, Different and Weird Stuffs Coming Up Everyday.

"I wish him all the best... congratulations to him in advance."

Chinedu Micheal said:

"From Ogun state to Benin na another long journey God strengthen you."

Nigerian man attempts writing marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had attempted a 188-hour writing marathon.

The writer, Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian, is aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent writing fiction and nonfiction stories by an individual.

Apart from aiming to set a world record, Daniel gave more insights into his writing quest:

“In addition to this, I am expected to write 16 books with a minimum of 25 pages each, producing two books each 24 hours during the period. My reasons for going on this journey is to show the world the intellectual abilities Nigerians have, and to make the works of writers to be much more appreciated and recognised in Nigeria and Africa at large..."

