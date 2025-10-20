Nigerian online users have shared their thoughts after Regina Daniels' elder brother's latest post

Recall that Ned Nwoko had publicly accused his wife Regina of doing drugs and being supplied drugs by her elder brother, Sammy

He has now taken to his social media page to address the allegations, igniting reactions from netizens

Mixed reactions have trailed a new post by Sammy, Regina Daniels' brother, who was present at the chaotic scene on the night the actress cried out.

Ned Nwoko had written online that Sammy, Regina Daniels' elder brother, is her biggest supplier of drugs.

In his words:

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence."

"Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs."

"A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

See his post below:

Countering his bold allegations, Sammy emphatically stated that Regina is not affiliated with drug abuse in any form.

He also noted that the young actress will not be granting any interviews to feed bloggers. Lastly, he thanked those who have shown concern, adding that it was not unnoticed.

Sammy wrote:

"Lol where that girl wey say I no suppose dey post my Cana again? Before Ned I steady on my kpo After Ned I still dey on my kpo 10g. As I no talk so make una avoid me.No marriage without problems. But remember I decided not to speak."

"There's no perfect couple. PS: REGINA DANIELS IS NOT. AFFILIATED IN ANY DRUG ABUSE OR MISUSE. She is not granting any useless interview or tryna feed yall timelines!!!! Anything wey go up must come down. Shoutout to yall for your concerns, love, text and checkups. None is being taken for granted !!!- Sweezzy."

See the post here:

Regina Daniels' brother trends online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@janefrances_onyekwere said:

"Left for this her bro,she won't go back to that marriage,he is ready to fight for his sister,but you see the mum? Owuya,she will make sure her daughter goes back."

@lovetteee111 said:

"BEST BROTHER AND BALANCED COMMENT FROM HIM,NO MARRIAGE WITHOUT ISSUES,OLD OR YOUNG MAN💯💯💯💯."

@altessedidi said:

"He will debunk ot of course but he know the truth within him."

@shoe.ville_collectionz said:

"First time I’m missing gist on this sm, abeg make someone gimme full gist na biko, kiloshele gangan 😂😂😂."

@ronnkeabosede_ said:

"Aii you know what, at the end of the day, she will still go back and all the advice and words will be left in the trash, “minding your business” is so underrated, but minding your business will always prove itself one way or the other."

@real_ugom said:

"Carry go bobo, all will be well again. Regina must definitely bounce back.🙌."

@official_val09 said:

"In other words marriage continues na una wan talk for family business 😂😂."

@laladontsnooze said:

"The husband was to quick to say something."



@firstladyxxo said:

"As it should 😂👏he don tell Una to mind Una business 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

