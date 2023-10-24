Promise Wosu Junior, also known as Wene Port Harcourt, successfully trekked from Lekki, Lagos, to Rivers state

He spoke to Legit.ng in a short chart and dispelled the widely circulated news that he landed in the hospital due the marathon

Promise also confirmed that he was received by the Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara, after he arrived in Port Harcourt

Promise Wosu Junior, the courageous young man who embarked on a walk from Lagos to Rivers state has said he did not land in the hospital.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, Promise, popularly called Wene Port Harcourt, said he had actually gone to the clinic to take bed rest after the tedious marathon.

Promise confirmed that he was received by the Rivers state governor, Simi Fubara, upon his arrival from Lagos.

His words:

"I didn't land in the hospital; I had a bed rest and medical check-up; I'm strong. Yes, I was received by the Governor."

Promise told Legit.ng that the journey, which lasted for five days, was an adventurous one.

He said:

"I took the Lekki-epe expressway to Ijebu Ode, then headed Ore-ondo, to Benin - Sapele - Warri- Ugheli - East-West Road, then to Port Harcourt. It was adventurous."

Promise is an accounting graduate of Uniport

Promise is from Omudioga in Emohua local government, Rivers state, and he is a graduate of accounting. He studied at the University of Port Harcourt.

He said he was motivated to embark on the tedious walk after facing many rejections. He hopes to become a Guinness World Record holder.

He told Legit.ng:

"I was motivated by disappointments and depression, low self-esteem and rejection, I applied for this record as an avenue to task myself to go beyond boundaries, more reasons I did it all alone without seeking for him (though I wrote to over 47 brands for sponsorship but non replied). I just had to hit the road and face whatever might come, I had no plan B. I couldn't afford water and food at some point, I don't think I would be able to afford transportation."

