A Super Eagles star has finally withdrawn a divorce case filed against his wife in a state high court

The former Kano Pillars star was caught in the web of controversy between his legal wife and concubine

The wife of the Super Eagles star has bagged an appointment from a Northern Football Club

Super Eagles star Olorunleke Ojo has taken the path of peace with his wife, after years of dispute.

The former Akwa United star initiated the process of divorcing his estranged wife last July after admitting to committing adultery.

Ojo approached a State High Court sitting in Lokoja for the dissolution of his nine-year marriage, which had produced two boys.

Super Eagles Olorunleke Ojo and his wife, Tosin Ojo during their wedding ceremony in 2016. Photo by: Tosin Ojo.

Source: Facebook

The 30-year-old failed to report in court during the hearing at Court 6 on July 24, which led to the postponement of the case till October 21.

Family and friends had pleaded with the former Al Merrikh goalkeeper, but all fell on deaf ears.

Ojo withdraws divorce case

Super Eagles goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo has taken a step toward reconciling with his estranged wife.

According to Vanguard, Ojo has withdrawn the divorce case he filed against his wife, Tosin Ojo, expressing his intention to settle the matter out of court.

The former Sunshine Stars shot-stopper appealed to the State High Court to treat the petition as though it was never filed.

Meanwhile, Tosin Ojo made an emotional plea to the court, urging that their nine-year marriage not be dissolved, emphasising that she does not want their children to grow up in a broken home.

The case, which was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 21, was struck out after Ojo filed a motion for withdrawal, confirming that both parties had agreed to resolve their differences amicably outside the courtroom.

Ojo won a silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), per Al Jazeera.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions on the reconciliation of both parties. Read the below:

@holarofLagos1 said:

"Goalkeeper with another big save this time, his marriage ❤️⚽."

@TheForexScribe wrote:

"I'm happy you choose peace over noise, just as you've chosen properly over liability.

"Because there is no point in divorcing now thinking 🤔 you will end up with a very good girl again our there, nah lie.

"Pls reconcile and move on 👌."

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo during his short stint with Al-Merrikh SC of Sudan. Photo by: OgaNlaMedia.

Source: Twitter

@ninfxglobal added:

"Beautiful news of reconciliation.

"Sometimes, healing begins where pride ends. A reminder that love, when nurtured with humility and grace, can still find its way back."

@wolfgang_m65579 said:

"That why hin no good to dea put mouth for husband and wife Mata 🥱🥱🥱."

Ojo retains Team Manager of Confluence Queens

Wife of Super Eagles star Tosin Ojo has been reinstated as the Team Manager of Confluence Queens ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Kogi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Monday Anyebe made the announcement in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Anyebe charged Ojo to work together in ensuring the team regains their top position and compete for the trophy this season.

Responding, the Team Manager Tosin Ojo vowed to give her total commitment, support and loyalty to the team.

Hakimi spotted with new woman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Achraf Hakimi has now been seen in New York with Imaan Hammam, a Dutch supermodel of Moroccan and Egyptian descent.

This is the third time the footballer and model has been seen together in recent weeks.

Source: Legit.ng