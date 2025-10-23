A Nigerian youth's conditional attempt to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos to prove his doubters wrong has received a huge boost as a supporter has offered him N10 million

Announcing the development on Facebook, the young man displayed an email he received from the supporter

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the man explained why the N10 million is not enough and why he needs his doubters to match his N50 million request for the challenge

Promise Wosu Junior, a Nigerian youth who announced a public challenge to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos in five days, has informed his followers that a supporter has offered him N10 million.

In 2023, Promise had embarked on a similar challenge in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record, but his effort was not certified.

Years after his daring attempt, Promise decided to give it another shot to silence his critics and doubters, who argued that the 2023 attempt was a fluke.

Promise had set dates in November for the solo trekking, on the condition that his doubters would reward him with N50 million if he succeeds.

So far, none of his doubters had taken him up on the challenge, until the anonymous supporter's offer.

In a Facebook post, Promise displayed an email he received from the supporter that read in part:

"Dear Wene,

"I've been following your story and the buzz around your attempt to walk from Port Harcourt to Lekki Lagos in 5 days.

I'm impressed by your determination and endurance. Your feat is truly inspiring!

"After seeing your open challenge, I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is. I'm offering you ₦10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) if you can successfully walk from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 5 days.

"If you're interested, please let me know, and we can discuss the details..."

Why N10m offer not enough

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Promise explained why the N10 million offer from the anonymous supporter is not enough for him to embark on the trekking challenge.

In his words:

"The N10 million isn't a bad offer, though not considerate, hence logistics, security, medicals (during and after), media, etc already covered up the said amount, which wouldn't be worth my trial again.

"I know how much was spent during and after the last attempt. So I feel #10 million isn't worth the risk.

Legit.ng asked Promise why he is insistent on the N50 million reward before kick-starting the challenge, and he replied:

"I placed it at 50 million as a benchmark for those doubting to actually see what it costs to pull up such a feat.

"So many feel it is just not possible, but when they've put their hard-earned sum on the line, they will get serious."

The N10 million offer has been met with mixed feelings, with some netizens arguing that it could be from one of his friends and an attempt to further his cause.

Offer Wene received stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the offer Wene received below:

Precious Napoleon said:

"Make sure u make a legal contract and documentation make the two of ona sign so u don't hear stories from them later."

Esther Ukwuoma Maraizu said:

"Dey play.

"Ona dey findBrian ‎‎ attention.

"E sure me die say na your colleague send you this thing, ajeh no be only five days."

Oga Chuks said:

"I dey here dey look for 200k, abeg Wene wen this challenge is over, Show me love because i know say u go win am."

Awute Chizam Emmanuel said:

"If you need me to join you in the walk so I fit get 3million out of the 50m just reply my comment.

"Me wey walk from Rumuji to Elele all through my Secondary school."

Unstopable Chef said:

"Congratulations In Advance To You Wene.

"But remember me then ooo."

Alexander Chinotu Okechukwu-Williams said:

"Make the person post am for Facebook here make we dey see am which wan be email.

"You wan taste this millions by all means ooh brooo."

Promise speaks on his 2023 trekking attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Promise had opened up after trekking from Lagos to Port Harcourt in 2023.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, Promise, popularly called Wene Port Harcourt, said he had actually gone to the clinic to take bed rest after the tedious marathon.

Promise confirmed that he was received by the Rivers state governor, Simi Fubara, upon his arrival from Lagos.

