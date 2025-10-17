A Nigerian man shared a voice note from his iPhone 17 seller, even as the fight between VDM and Blord rages on

The update came after VeryDarkMan claimed that iPhone XR remodelled to iPhone 17 was cheap in China where he visited

According to the TikTok man, his iPhone vendor claimed the prices of iPhones might decrease due to the VDM VS Blord saga

Netizens are reacting after a Nigerian man shared an update on iPhone prices following VeryDarkMan’s ongoing online drama with Blord.

The reactions are coming after the man shared a voice note he claimed was sent to him by a phone vendor.

Nigerians react as man shares voice note from phone vendor

The man claimed iPhone prices might drop due to the ongoing saga between VDM and Blord.

He cited an example of his friend who recently bought an iPhone 17 for N4.5 million, claiming that the prices had reduced to N2.7 or N2.8 million. He did not share evidence.

He made several other claims, prompting many social media users who watched the video to rush to the comment section to react.

The post was shared by TikTok user @dijiszn, who revealed that he received a message from his vendor. He shared the voice note online.

In the voice note, the vendor informed him about a possible drop in iPhone prices.

The vendor’s statement comes just days after VeryDarkMan claimed that iPhone XR remodelled to iPhone 17 costs N280k in China.

The post was captioned:

"My phone vendor sent me this after VDM went to China to cast them."

The vendor who spoke in the voice note says:

"17 Pro Max wey you go buy N4.5 million last month, it's just N2.7 or N2.8 million like now. Although it's not anybody's fault, so don’t blame your vendor, don’t blame anybody, it’s just that what VeryDarkMan has just exposed everything. So everything is going cheap, in fact, including your power bank. Power bank wey you dey buy N30k fit drop like mad."

Checks on the Apple website show that a new iPhone 17 Pro goes for $1099 (about N1.6 million).

Reactions as man shares fresh news

Caramel cupcake noted:

"Time to change my 6+, God thank you."

𝐆𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐓 stressed:

"Wait is that voice not legit tv ?"

TABI 55 stressed:

"Omo. time to change my Android."

𝓚𝓮𝓷𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷 shared:

"17promax have always been selling for 2.8m as of last week the price came down from 2.8m to 2.7m no big deal where una go dey buy 17promax 4.5m."

preshy added:

"Opportunity for me to change my android."

kosisochukwu .P. noted:

"Guy, nothing Dey happen sell ur market, how many people fit order from away. And even if you do order, u know how much e go take you to ship one phone to this place? E go just be like say u Dey buy am from Nigeria plus, ur goods go Dey under risk."

